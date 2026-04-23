Spot ETH ETF Inflows Extend To 10 Days As Ether Eyes $3K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum 's spot ETFs are once again drawing attention as fresh inflows arrive just as Ether trades hover near key support around $2,400. Across a ten-session run, spot ETH ETFs consolidated roughly $633 million in net purchases, suggesting that institutional players are re-engaging with the market even after a volatile stretch earlier in the year. Meanwhile, Ether 's price movement has tracked Bitcoin higher, lifting questions about whether ETH can sustain momentum toward the $3,000 level in the near term.

On the on-chain activity front, the story remains mixed. Data show that Ethereum 's decentralized application (DApp) revenue cooled sharply in April, underscoring tighter appetite for on-chain usage even as price dynamics improved. Weekly DApp revenue on Ethereum plunged to about $13 million, a decline of roughly half from six months earlier. The broader picture across major chains mirrors this weakness, with Solana, BNB Chain, and related ecosystems also reporting softer DEX volumes. Collectively, weekly DApps revenue across the leading chains dipped to about $73 million, down from around $130 million in October 2025.

Spot ETH ETF daily net flows, USD. Source: SoSoValue

Bitcoin 's resurgence and the ETF inflows have helped keep Ether in the conversation about a potential test of the $3,000 zone, but several data points suggest that the current optimism is not yet widespread enough to reset the longer-term narrative for ETH. The latest price action comes as Ether remains down for the year, with 2026 showing a roughly 22% decline year-to-date, while the broader crypto market has slipped closer to 14% for the same period. Investors are weighing whether the ETF dance signals a broader re-rating or simply a temporary reprieve in risk appetite.

Weekly DApps revenue by chain, USD. Source: DefiLlama

The spot ETH ETFs posted 10 consecutive days of net inflows, totaling about $633 million, signaling renewed institutional interest. Ethereum's on-chain activity cooled, with DApp revenue dropping to about $13 million per week in April; aggregate DApps revenue across leading chains fell to roughly $73 million weekly. Despite the inflows, Ether's macro price trajectory remains sensitive to broader risk sentiment, with ETH down around 22% year-to-date in 2026 while BTC has helped lift markets higher. The derivatives market has cooled, as the 2-month ETH futures basis hovered near 1% annualized-well below the typical neutral band around 4%-reflecting tepid appetite for bullish leverage amid macro uncertainty. Industry observers point to Ethereum's continued leadership in TVL and Layer-2 adoption as potential tailwinds for later demand, even as near-term on-chain activity remains uneven.

Key takeawaysETF inflows and what they imply for ETH demand

Flows into Ethereum's spot ETFs have become a focal point for investors seeking exposure to ETH without directly holding the digital asset on exchange wallets. The latest sequence of inflows, captured by data aggregator SoSoValue, marks a sustained period of net buying that traders and researchers view as a sign of renewed confidence after a spring sell-off that briefly pushed Ether to the lower $2,000s.

From a market structure perspective, ETF inflows can reflect a mix of institutional reallocation, index rebalancing, and strategic positioning against ongoing macro volatility. Yet the signal is not yet definitive: ETF momentum alone does not guarantee a sustained move higher in spot ETH, especially when on-chain activity remains fragile and competitive pressure in the DApps space persists. In this light, the inflows appear to be a bullish data point that complements broader risk-on signals rather than a standalone catalyst for a test of $3,000.

On-chain usage under pressure as investors reassess DApp growth

The DApp revenue slowdown underscores a complex dynamic for Ethereum's fundamental thesis. Data from DefiLlama show weekly DApp revenue on Ethereum at about $13 million in April, a level that marks a meaningful drop versus six months prior. The broader ecosystem has seen a similar softness in DEX volumes and related on-chain activity across competing networks like Solana and BNB Chain. While Ethereum remains the largest platform by total value locked (TVL) and continues to gain traction from Layer-2 scaling solutions, the commercial activity that typically underpins long-run demand for gas fees and smart contract usage has yet to demonstrate a clear rebound.

In a broader context, the combined weekly DApps revenue across major chains has slid to around $73 million from roughly $130 million in October 2025. This contraction suggests that, even with rising interest in ETH through spot ETFs, the market's willingness to pay for decentralized applications is not uniformly expanding. Investors looking for signals of sustained network activity should monitor upcoming DApp launches, user acquisition across Layer-2 ecosystems, and any shifts in DeFi liquidity that might reaccelerate on-chain activity.

The derivatives backdrop and the macro environment

Beyond spot flows and on-chain activity, the derivatives landscape offers a tempered view of the market's near-term stance on Ether. The 2-month ETH futures basis-the premium of futures relative to spot prices-has cooled to about 1% annualized, dipping well below the neutral threshold around 4%. This compression indicates that professional traders have largely refrained from aggressively building bullish leverage, a stance that aligns with a broader risk-off mood in the wake of mixed earnings signals from major tech incumbents and ongoing macro uncertainties.

Macro headlines have also seeped into crypto sentiment. For instance, IBM 's stock price faced a nearly 10% drop after quarterly results raised concerns about competition in AI, according to Yahoo Finance. Separately, Morgan Stanley trimmed its Oracle price target amid questions about the margin profile and cost of expanding AI computing data centers. While these developments are not Ethereum-specific, they contribute to a cautious environment in which traders weigh the likelihood of sustained demand for risk assets, including crypto assets with heterogeneous use cases.

Despite these headwinds, Ethereum still occupies a strategic position within the sector. Its leadership in TVL and the growing footprint of Layer-2 networks that push higher throughput for DEXes could offer a qualitative reason for buyers to accumulate ETH on pullbacks. The question remains whether improving risk appetite and stronger on-chain activity will converge in a way that lifts ETH toward the $3,000 level in the near to mid term.

ETH vs. BNB, SOL, AVAX. Source: TradingView

Looking forward, traders should watch how the ETF inflow trajectory evolves and whether it translates into broader buying that supports spot ETH beyond the immediate liquidity windows. They should also monitor any shifts in DApp monetization, DeFi liquidity, and the adoption of Layer-2 solutions, all of which could signal a gradual reacceleration in on-chain activity that underpins ETH's longer-term valuation story.

Ether's near-term path remains contingent on a delicate balance: renewed investor interest expressed through ETF inflows, a turn in on-chain activity that can sustain gas demand, and a risk environment that either sustains or dampens appetite for leveraged positions in the crypto space. While the current indicators do not guarantee a breakout, they do outline a scenario where ETH could capitalize on improving sentiment and network fundamentals as the year unfolds.

The developments to watch next include the ongoing pace of spot ETF inflows, any upward movement in DApp usage on Ethereum and Layer-2s, and how institutions price the risk-reward of ETH in a landscape still shaped by macro uncertainty and evolving regulatory signals.

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