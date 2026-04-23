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Dime Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend For Series A Preferred Stock


2026-04-23 04:33:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime (NYSE: DCOM, DCOM PR and DCBG) (the“Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share on the Company's 5.50% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, payable on May 15, 2026 to holders of record as of May 8, 2026.

ABOUT DIME

Dime is a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: ...

1 Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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