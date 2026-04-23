Brompton Funds Declares Distributions For Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF And Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF
|
|Ticker
|Amount Per Unit
|Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF
|BAAA
|Cdn$ 0.078
|
|BAAA.U
|US$ 0.078
|Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF
|BBBB
|Cdn$ 0.108
|
|BBBB.U
|US$ 0.108
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