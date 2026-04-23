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Brompton Funds Declares Distributions For Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF And Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF


2026-04-23 03:09:57
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Brompton Funds Declares Distributions for Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF and Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF

April 23, 2026 11:10 AM EDT | Source: Brompton Funds Limited

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - (TSX: BAAA) (TSX: BAAA.U) (TSX: BBBB) (TSX: BBBB.U) - Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on May 8, 2026 to unitholders of record on April 30, 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):


 Ticker Amount Per Unit
Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF BAAA Cdn$ 0.078

 BAAA.U US$ 0.078
Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF BBBB Cdn$ 0.108

 BBBB.U US$ 0.108

About Brompton Funds

MENAFN23042026004218003983ID1111024592



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