Brompton Funds Declares Distributions For Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF And Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2026) - (TSX: BAAA) (TSX: BAAA.U) (TSX: BBBB) (TSX: BBBB.U) - Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on May 8, 2026 to unitholders of record on April 30, 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):

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