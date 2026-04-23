Perforated AI Officially Accepted To The Pytorch Ecosystem, Listing Added In Pytorch Landscape

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Perforated AI, the Dendritic Optimization company, today announced that it has been officially approved as a member of the PyTorch Ecosystem, and is now listed in the PyTorch Landscape. This marks a major commercialization milestone for the company and underscores its commitment to advancing the future of artificial intelligence development.

PyTorch is universally recognized as the premier open-source framework for building artificial intelligence models. Inclusion in the PyTorch Landscape demonstrates the maturity and value of Perforated AI's technology. Perforated AI adds unprecedented optimization capabilities to the PyTorch ecosystem, based on breakthrough research in neuroscience.

"This didn't happen overnight, and we are extremely excited to share this news with the community," said Dr. Rorry Brenner, CEO of Perforated AI. "Our engineering team worked tirelessly to meet the rigorous standards of the leading framework that powers the world's most cutting-edge AI research. We're eager to bring Dendritic Intelligence to the PyTorch community.”

The PyTorch Landscape acts as an essential tooling map. It is utilized globally by machine learning engineers and data scientists to build the next generation of AI models. As a part of the PyTorch Ecosystem, Perforated AI is advancing its core mission to overcome the economic and technical limitations of legacy neural networks.

Modern neuroscience shows that dendrites, the tree-like projections of the neuron, are the workhorses of biological intelligence. By introducing artificial dendrites into existing neural networks, Perforated AI's technology eliminates the most extreme cost/accuracy tradeoffs encountered when building a model or pushing one to the edge. Users have reduced error rates by up to 75%, cut parameter counts by up to 90%, slashed compute costs by up to 97%, and reduced their AI carbon footprint and hardware requirements by 10x.

For engineers and organizations building with PyTorch who care deeply about performance, efficiency, and scale, Perforated AI invites them to try the technology and share their feedback. Perforated AI's solution can be integrated directly into training pipelines via a PyTorch extension installed via pip. This requires just minutes of coding and no changes to core architectures.

As an official member of the PyTorch Ecosystem, Perforated AI is available to the community today. To try it out, please visit .

About Perforated AI

Perforated AI is the Dendritic Optimization company. We empower ML engineers to build smarter, smaller, and more accurate neural networks.

Our technology introduces artificial dendrites into existing neural-networks to unlock compression levels of up to 90% while maintaining or even improving model accuracy. With just minutes of coding, our dendrite-enhanced neurons can be integrated into training pipelines via a PyTorch extension installed via pip.

Perforated AI is proudly based in Pittsburgh, PA. Learn more at .