International Day Of Multilateralism And Diplomacy For Peace...Qatar's Efforts Are A Landmark
In this regard, Research Assistant Professor of International Affairs, Security, and Defense at Qatar University Dr. Ali Bakir said in an interview with QNA that the initiative of "Emergency Item" embodies a practical example of multilateral diplomacy, as it represents the State of Qatar's ability to mobilize international support for peace and stability issues. He noted that it is not possible to isolate this achievement from Qatar's well-established approach, as this initiative depicts the culmination of over two decades of diplomatic efforts in mediation, trust building, and favoring political solutions over conflicts.
Dr. Bakir affirmed that the State of Qatar played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the conflicting parties across various regional and international issues, and contributed in lowering tensions and encouraging opportunities for dialogue.
From this standpoint, this initiative comes to reinforce the role of Qatar as a responsible international actor seeking to entrench collective security and leverage international parliamentary tools in the service of peace. This underscores that Qatari diplomacy is not a situational response, but a steadfast policy with a long-term strategic vision.
For his part, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Arab daily newspaper Faleh bin Hussein Al Hajri said in a statement to QNA that the State of Qatar's experience manifests as a mature expression of a political vision that has woven its presence through a steady and systematic accumulation, where mediation has evolved into a permanent fixture of its foreign policy, and dialogue has become a primary tool for navigating international complexities this context, the "Emergency Item" initiative proposed by Doha came to consolidate this trajectory, as it offers a vision that integrates parliamentary diplomacy into the efforts aimed at stabilizing the ceasefire, protecting civilians, and entrenching the rules of international humanitarian law.
Al Hajri added that the broad approval and registration of the initiative mark an Arab precedent in placing an emergency item on the union's agenda. This, he said, reflects the crystallization of international credibility over two decades of active engagement in mediation, ranging from conflict resolution to managing complex humanitarian files. He pointed out that this credibility is rooted in a Qatari foreign policy that has turned de-escalation into a priority and made the bridging of perspectives an institutional practice, thereby strengthening regional and international stability.
He emphasized that this approach, especially in an international environment characterized by accelerating and intertwined crises, stands out as a practical contribution to revitalize the international system through multilateral tools capable of transforming principles into executive mechanisms, thereby entrenching peace and establishing long-term stability.
The State of Qatar's efforts in mediation and good offices have escalated gradually since 2004, gaining a distinct credibility that has propelled it into the arena of mediation with diverse objectives, such as ceasefires, restoring diplomatic relations, releasing hostages, exchanging prisoners, supporting national dialogues, ending border disputes, enhancing humanitarian efforts, and reaching peace agreements at both regional and international levels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment