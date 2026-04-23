International Day Of Multilateralism And Diplomacy For Peace...Qatar's Efforts Are A Landmark

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace is celebrated on April 24 each year and is considered an occasion for one of the most prominent aspects of international institutional work with diverse roles. In recent decades, it has occupied a large space in the area of ​​cross-border cooperation, where negotiated diplomacy aims to make efforts to establish peace and resolve conflicts in different parts of the world succeed and save the lives of millions. It represents an expression of a shared political and humanitarian commitment, stemming from a system of values ​​and principles agreed upon by those concerned with international affairs vocabulary of political consultation committed to international laws, along with openness to different viewpoints and bridging the gaps between them, and guaranteeing the rights of affected, fragile and weak groups, constitutes solid foundations upon which purposeful diplomatic interaction to defuse conflicts is based. Its path is guided by rules that ensure the continuity of cooperation, provided that the rules are applied equally to all parties, so that everyone achieves their rights and ensures the fulfillment of their duties through a fair distribution of responsibilities leaders adopted what became known as the Pact for the Future at the summit held at the United Nations headquarters in September 2024, reaffirming their commitment to peace, sustainable development and the protection of human rights. As the UN embodies the highest form of multilateralism, its Charter not only defines its structure and functions, but is also a pillar of the international system, which Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described more than once as the "moral compass to promote peace, advance human dignity, prosperity and uphold human rights and the rule of law."In December 2018, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, calling on member states and stakeholders to celebrate this day and promote awareness of the benefits of multilateralism. The multilateral framework has witnessed remarkable development, with the number of countries under its umbrella increasing from 51 members in 1945 to 193 currently, in addition to the growing participation of non-governmental organizations and the private sector, with more than a thousand organizations having observer status at the UN State of Qatar adopts a unique approach to promoting multilateral diplomacy and plays a pivotal role through fruitful diplomacy that has proven effective in dismantling many intractable conflicts. It also hosts numerous rounds of dialogue and negotiations between the parties to the conflict, and has received international praise for its consistent commitment to supporting the UN and its active partnership with humanitarian and development organizations operating under the UN's umbrella, which has strengthened its active and responsible role as an influential member of the international community latest diplomatic efforts of the State of Qatar in the international arena included its request to include an emergency item on the agenda of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), which convened in Istanbul from April 15-19, in partnership with a number of countries and with the support of geopolitical groups. The emergency item was titled: "the urgent need for coordinated parliamentary efforts to uphold ceasefire agreements and support the achievement of peace in the Middle East and other regions.'The emergency item submitted by the State of Qatar, represented by the Shura Council, won an overwhelming majority to be included on the agenda of the IPU's 152nd General Assembly, held in Istanbul. This is the first time that an emergency item submitted by an Arab country has received the necessary votes to be included on the agenda of the General Assembly.

In this regard, Research Assistant Professor of International Affairs, Security, and Defense at Qatar University Dr. Ali Bakir said in an interview with QNA that the initiative of "Emergency Item" embodies a practical example of multilateral diplomacy, as it represents the State of Qatar's ability to mobilize international support for peace and stability issues. He noted that it is not possible to isolate this achievement from Qatar's well-established approach, as this initiative depicts the culmination of over two decades of diplomatic efforts in mediation, trust building, and favoring political solutions over conflicts.

Dr. Bakir affirmed that the State of Qatar played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the conflicting parties across various regional and international issues, and contributed in lowering tensions and encouraging opportunities for dialogue.

From this standpoint, this initiative comes to reinforce the role of Qatar as a responsible international actor seeking to entrench collective security and leverage international parliamentary tools in the service of peace. This underscores that Qatari diplomacy is not a situational response, but a steadfast policy with a long-term strategic vision.

For his part, Editor-in-Chief of Al-Arab daily newspaper Faleh bin Hussein Al Hajri said in a statement to QNA that the State of Qatar's experience manifests as a mature expression of a political vision that has woven its presence through a steady and systematic accumulation, where mediation has evolved into a permanent fixture of its foreign policy, and dialogue has become a primary tool for navigating international complexities this context, the "Emergency Item" initiative proposed by Doha came to consolidate this trajectory, as it offers a vision that integrates parliamentary diplomacy into the efforts aimed at stabilizing the ceasefire, protecting civilians, and entrenching the rules of international humanitarian law.

Al Hajri added that the broad approval and registration of the initiative mark an Arab precedent in placing an emergency item on the union's agenda. This, he said, reflects the crystallization of international credibility over two decades of active engagement in mediation, ranging from conflict resolution to managing complex humanitarian files. He pointed out that this credibility is rooted in a Qatari foreign policy that has turned de-escalation into a priority and made the bridging of perspectives an institutional practice, thereby strengthening regional and international stability.

He emphasized that this approach, especially in an international environment characterized by accelerating and intertwined crises, stands out as a practical contribution to revitalize the international system through multilateral tools capable of transforming principles into executive mechanisms, thereby entrenching peace and establishing long-term stability.

The State of Qatar's efforts in mediation and good offices have escalated gradually since 2004, gaining a distinct credibility that has propelled it into the arena of mediation with diverse objectives, such as ceasefires, restoring diplomatic relations, releasing hostages, exchanging prisoners, supporting national dialogues, ending border disputes, enhancing humanitarian efforts, and reaching peace agreements at both regional and international levels.