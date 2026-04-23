GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

GrocerIQ Holdings (OTC: GRIQ) Announces Completion of Core Physical AI Infrastructure Platform Architecture

23.04.2026 / 14:36 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MIAMI, FL - April 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRIQ), a developer of Physical AI (PAI) infrastructure for real-world commerce, today announced the completion of its core platform architecture, marking a significant milestone as the Company transitions toward initial live deployments. In simple terms, GrocerIQ is building technology that allows physical businesses, such as grocery stores and foodservice operators, to automatically see what is happening in their operations, make intelligent decisions in real time, and act on those decisions without relying on manual processes. This has the potential to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and optimize how products are ordered, stocked, and distributed. The platform is designed with a roadmap toward increasing levels of autonomy over time, where decisioning can become progressively more automated as the system learns from real world operating data. This evolution is intended to enable faster, more consistent, and more intelligent decision making across complex physical environments. The completed architecture includes a fully developed data capture layer, an edge AI processing engine, a hybrid decision engine, and an execution framework capable of interfacing with supplier and logistics systems, forming a unified system designed to deliver real-time intelligence into physical commerce environments. Unlike traditional software platforms that rely on static data and manual workflows, GrocerIQ's system is built on a closed-loop architecture that operates continuously in real-world conditions. The platform follows a“See, Think, Act” model, capturing live data, applying AI-driven decisioning, and enabling execution through integrated workflows, effectively bridging the gap between digital intelligence and physical operations. The system is also designed with auditability and operational control as core features. Each decision generated by the platform is traceable to specific inputs, rule sets, and model outputs, with full logging and human oversight capabilities, supporting both operational reliability and enterprise-level accountability. “This milestone represents a foundational step in positioning GrocerIQ at the forefront of Physical AI (PAI) in commerce,” said James Ponce, President of GrocerIQ.“With the core architecture now complete, we are entering the deployment phase and look forward to demonstrating the platform's ability to drive real-time, data-driven decisioning in live operating environments.” GrocerIQ's platform is designed to support deployment across a wide range of environments, including grocery, restaurant, and institutional foodservice, with a modular architecture that enables scalable and repeatable rollout across multiple locations. About GrocerIQ GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRIQ) is an emerging Physical AI infrastructure company focused on transforming real-world commerce through intelligent automation. The Company is developing a next-generation platform that integrates Vision AI, edge computing, and sensor-driven systems to power autonomous operations across micro-grocery environments and small-format retail. Through strategic partnerships and joint development initiatives, GrocerIQ is advancing patent-pending technologies designed to optimize inventory, streamline fulfillment, and enable real-time decision-making at the edge. GrocerIQ's platform is being built to support scalable deployment across retail, logistics, and food supply ecosystems. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including economic conditions, regulatory changes, and competitive factors. GrocerIQ Holdings disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements as new information becomes available. Contact:

GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.

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News Source: GrocerIQ Holdings, Inc.

23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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