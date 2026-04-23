Biomednewsbreaks Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) Adds Robert Langer, Stephen Brannan To Scientific Advisory Board

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This NewsBreak has been disseminated on behalf of Helus Pharma and may include paid advertising.

Helus Pharma(TM) (NASDAQ: HELP) (Cboe CA: HELP) announced the appointments of Dr. Robert Langer and Dr. Stephen Brannan to its Scientific Advisory Board, strengthening its expertise in biotechnology, drug delivery and central nervous system clinical development as the company advances its pipeline of novel serotonergic agonists. The additions support Helus Pharma's focus on disciplined, evidence-based drug development, including programs targeting major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder, as it works to address unmet needs in mental health.

To view the full press release, visit

About Helus Pharma

Helus Pharma(TM), the commercial operating name of Cybin Inc., founded in 2019 (the“Company”), is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company committed to helping minds heal by developing proprietary NSAs – novel serotonergic agonists: synthetic molecules designed to activate serotonin pathways that are believed to promote neuroplasticity. The Company's proprietary NSAs are intended to address the large unmet need for people who suffer from depression, anxiety, and other mental health conditions.

With class leading data, Helus Pharma aims to improve the treatment landscape through the introduction of NSAs that aim to provide durable improvements in mental health. Helus Pharma is currently developing HLP003, a proprietary NSA, in Phase 3 clinical development for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder that has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and HLP004, also a proprietary NSA in Phase 2 for generalized anxiety disorder. Additionally, Helus Pharma has an extensive research portfolio of investigational NSAs.

The Company operates in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and Ireland. For Company updates and to learn more about Helus Pharma, visit or follow the team on X, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. Helus Pharma(TM) is a trademark of Cybin Corp.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HELP are available in the company's newsroom at

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