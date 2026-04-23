Customs And Qatar Aviation Services Sign Mou To Facilitate Customs Clearance For Personal Imports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The General Authority of Customs and Qatar Aviation Services signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two parties in the field of customs clearance for personal imports, contributing to the enhancement of service standards, simplification of procedures, acceleration of transaction processing, and improvement of logistics efficiency.

The MoU was signed by Ahmed Yousef Al-Sahl, Assistant Chairman of the Authority for Customs Ports Affairs, and Mark Drusch, Chief Officer Cargo at Qatar Airways Cargo, on behalf of Qatar Aviation Services, at the Authority's headquarters, in the presence of a number of officials from both sides.

The memorandum includes the establishment of joint coordination mechanisms to organize customs clearance procedures for personal imports arriving via air cargo, contributing to faster release procedures, improved service efficiency, and enhanced operational flow of related processes.

This step comes within the framework of the General Authority of Customs' efforts to strengthen strategic partnerships with relevant parties, in order to support the development of the customs clearance system and achieve the highest levels of efficiency and speed in completing transactions, especially with regard to personal imports.