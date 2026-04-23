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Limited Shipping Activity Continues in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Commercial vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz remained restricted on Thursday morning, according to vessel tracking data reviewed by Anadolu, as uncertainty continues over a possible US-Iran ceasefire arrangement.
Monitoring data showed a small number of ships moving in both directions between the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman over a 24-hour period up to 0900 GMT. Five vessels were recorded heading from the Gulf toward the Gulf of Oman, while six were observed moving in the opposite direction.
Westbound traffic included a range of commercial ships such as bulk carriers, tankers, and general cargo vessels. Among them were ships traveling toward ports in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Brazil, and anchored positions near key regional harbors. Eastbound movements included vessels heading toward ports in the UAE, Yemen, and India, alongside others identified near Iranian waters or designated anchorage zones.
Some of the vessels listed in tracking data are also noted in sanctions-related databases. According to maritime monitoring sources, certain ships have been flagged under US or EU sanctions regimes, while others are recorded as in transit or stationary without clear routing status.
On Wednesday, Iranian authorities stated that some vessels had attempted to leave the strait “covertly” and were intercepted based on intelligence surveillance.
At the same time, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that American forces had ordered 31 vessels to turn back or return to port as part of ongoing naval enforcement measures targeting Iranian maritime activity. It also reported intercepting two Iranian oil tankers that allegedly attempted to bypass restrictions.
Monitoring data showed a small number of ships moving in both directions between the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman over a 24-hour period up to 0900 GMT. Five vessels were recorded heading from the Gulf toward the Gulf of Oman, while six were observed moving in the opposite direction.
Westbound traffic included a range of commercial ships such as bulk carriers, tankers, and general cargo vessels. Among them were ships traveling toward ports in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Brazil, and anchored positions near key regional harbors. Eastbound movements included vessels heading toward ports in the UAE, Yemen, and India, alongside others identified near Iranian waters or designated anchorage zones.
Some of the vessels listed in tracking data are also noted in sanctions-related databases. According to maritime monitoring sources, certain ships have been flagged under US or EU sanctions regimes, while others are recorded as in transit or stationary without clear routing status.
On Wednesday, Iranian authorities stated that some vessels had attempted to leave the strait “covertly” and were intercepted based on intelligence surveillance.
At the same time, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that American forces had ordered 31 vessels to turn back or return to port as part of ongoing naval enforcement measures targeting Iranian maritime activity. It also reported intercepting two Iranian oil tankers that allegedly attempted to bypass restrictions.
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