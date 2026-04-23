Delhi HC Denies Bail In Rs 22.92 Crore 'Digital Arrest' Fraud Targeting Elderly Man

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has dismissed four bail pleas in a high-value“digital arrest” cyber fraud case involving the alleged siphoning of crores from a senior citizen, observing that the accused appeared to be“important cogs of the conspirational wheel” in an organised crime with serious societal impact.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Manoj Jain denied regular bail to accused Ashok Kumar and Mohit, and anticipatory bail to Vipul Rana and Himanshu Singh, in connection with an FIR registered by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

As per the prosecution, the case pertains to a sophisticated cyber fraud in which a man in his late seventies was subjected to a so-called“digital arrest” by fraudsters impersonating telecom officials, police personnel, and investigators, coercing him into transferring Rs 22.92 crore across multiple bank accounts over a period of one month.

The Delhi High Court was informed that a sum of Rs 1.90 crore was routed through an IndusInd Bank account linked to a company where the accused Mohit was a director. The investigation revealed that the amount was withdrawn on the same day and formed part of a larger conspiracy involving multiple accused and“mule accounts”.

Opposing the bail pleas, the prosecution argued that the case involved a“larger conspiracy” spanning multiple states and jurisdictions, with several accused still absconding and the cheated amount yet to be recovered.

During the hearing, counsel for the accused argued that their roles were peripheral and that they were neither beneficiaries nor main perpetrators of the alleged fraud. It was also contended that the chargesheet had already been filed against some of them and that continued custody would amount to pre-trial punishment.

Rejecting the contention that some accused were merely account holders or minor participants, the Delhi High Court held that their roles could not be viewed in isolation at this stage.“They seem to be important cogs of the conspirational wheel. The wheel would not have moved without their involvement,” it remarked.

Justice Jain further underscored the growing menace of digital arrest scams, particularly targeting vulnerable senior citizens.“Such type of incidents, where taking undue advantage of the susceptible nature of senior citizens, they are coerced and duped through digital arrest, are on the rise,” the judge observed, adding that such offences are“organised crime with a massive societal impact.”

Remarking that digital evidence is fragile and susceptible to manipulation, the Delhi High Court said that pre-arrest bail could hinder effective investigation, and that“custody of Vipul Rana and Himanshu appears indispensable.”

Observing that the investigation is still underway and the cheated money has not been recovered, Justice Jain said that granting bail at this stage could hamper the probe.

“Any compassion to the applicants, at this stage, may hamper the ongoing investigation,” the order said, while dismissing all four applications.

The Delhi High Court clarified that its observations were tentative and would not influence the merits of the trial.