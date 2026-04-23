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Reza Pahlavi Targeted with Red Liquid During Germany Visit
(MENAFN) Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s former shah, was struck with red paint during a visit to Germany on Thursday after being confronted by an activist protesting his political positions, according to reports.
The incident occurred in Berlin shortly after he left a Federal Press Conference and was heading toward a vehicle accompanied by security personnel. Video footage showed an individual approaching him and throwing a red liquid that landed on his neck and shoulders.
Police quickly intervened, detaining the suspect at the scene. Pahlavi was then escorted into a vehicle and left the area.
Earlier that day, Pahlavi had spoken at the press conference, where he reaffirmed his support for US and Israeli strikes on Iran. He described the military campaign as a “humanitarian intervention” aimed at contributing to the overthrow of the current Iranian government.
He also stated that “the targeting of the regime's infrastructure and its elements of coercion was absolutely something that the Iranian people actually called for,” referring to the strikes.
The incident occurred in Berlin shortly after he left a Federal Press Conference and was heading toward a vehicle accompanied by security personnel. Video footage showed an individual approaching him and throwing a red liquid that landed on his neck and shoulders.
Police quickly intervened, detaining the suspect at the scene. Pahlavi was then escorted into a vehicle and left the area.
Earlier that day, Pahlavi had spoken at the press conference, where he reaffirmed his support for US and Israeli strikes on Iran. He described the military campaign as a “humanitarian intervention” aimed at contributing to the overthrow of the current Iranian government.
He also stated that “the targeting of the regime's infrastructure and its elements of coercion was absolutely something that the Iranian people actually called for,” referring to the strikes.
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