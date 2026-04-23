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Spain Weighs New Measures to Save Independent Bookstores
(MENAFN) The Spanish government is weighing bold new measures to shield independent bookstores from the dominance of online retail giants, Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun announced Thursday — including a mandate that would force major e-commerce platforms to charge minimum delivery fees on book orders.
Urtasun, speaking on a radio station to mark World Book Day, pointed to France as a model already implementing such a policy — where online book orders under €35 incur a minimum shipping fee of €3 ($3.50). Madrid is now exploring a comparable framework to level the playing field for brick-and-mortar booksellers.
The minister made clear the government's motivations extend beyond commerce. "We are looking at a range of options because we are concerned about the continuation of the thousands of small bookstores across the country, which also serve as cultural hubs," he said.
Urtasun stressed that the in-store experience carries irreplaceable value. "Buying a book in a small bookstore is never the same as buying online," he said. "You can get advice, have a conversation with the bookseller."
The government already provides direct financial support to independent bookstores, he noted, with the proposed shipping regulation representing a potential additional layer of protection.
Despite shifting consumer habits, Urtasun delivered an optimistic assessment of Spain's literary culture, revealing that readership has surged to "record levels" since the COVID-19 pandemic, with women and young people driving the trend most sharply.
He reserved particular praise for World Book Day — celebrated as Sant Jordi in Catalonia, where the exchange of books and roses is a cherished tradition — describing it as "the epicenter of a phenomenon that has multiplied reading and strengthened our publishing industry."
Urtasun, speaking on a radio station to mark World Book Day, pointed to France as a model already implementing such a policy — where online book orders under €35 incur a minimum shipping fee of €3 ($3.50). Madrid is now exploring a comparable framework to level the playing field for brick-and-mortar booksellers.
The minister made clear the government's motivations extend beyond commerce. "We are looking at a range of options because we are concerned about the continuation of the thousands of small bookstores across the country, which also serve as cultural hubs," he said.
Urtasun stressed that the in-store experience carries irreplaceable value. "Buying a book in a small bookstore is never the same as buying online," he said. "You can get advice, have a conversation with the bookseller."
The government already provides direct financial support to independent bookstores, he noted, with the proposed shipping regulation representing a potential additional layer of protection.
Despite shifting consumer habits, Urtasun delivered an optimistic assessment of Spain's literary culture, revealing that readership has surged to "record levels" since the COVID-19 pandemic, with women and young people driving the trend most sharply.
He reserved particular praise for World Book Day — celebrated as Sant Jordi in Catalonia, where the exchange of books and roses is a cherished tradition — describing it as "the epicenter of a phenomenon that has multiplied reading and strengthened our publishing industry."
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