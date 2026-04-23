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Libya’s High Council of State Restricts Members Over Unauthorized Political Deals
(MENAFN) Libya’s High Council of State has decided to suspend the membership of any of its members who enter into agreements or participate in political arrangements without formal approval from the council, according to a statement issued following an emergency session on Wednesday.
The council said its meeting included detailed discussions on how members engage in dialogue sessions facilitated by the United Nations mission, particularly regarding their authority to represent the body in such talks.
In its statement, the council confirmed that it had approved a measure to freeze the membership of individuals who conclude or take part in agreements with political actors without explicit authorization. The decision, it said, is intended to protect institutional integrity and ensure that no member acts independently in a way that could undermine the council’s official position or the broader political process.
Officials also discussed improving coordination with other political stakeholders in an effort to break the current political stalemate and restart negotiations aimed at national consensus. Plans were also considered to establish a committee to engage urgently with Libya’s House of Representatives, with the goal of advancing previously agreed political frameworks.
The discussions referenced earlier regional efforts, including talks held in Cairo in March 2024 under the Arab League’s sponsorship. Those meetings brought together Libya’s key political institutions—the Presidential Council, the House of Representatives, and the High Council of State—to address ongoing disputes delaying national elections.
Participants in those talks had agreed in principle on a roadmap that includes forming a unified government tasked with preparing for elections, improving public services, and consolidating fragmented state institutions.
The council said its meeting included detailed discussions on how members engage in dialogue sessions facilitated by the United Nations mission, particularly regarding their authority to represent the body in such talks.
In its statement, the council confirmed that it had approved a measure to freeze the membership of individuals who conclude or take part in agreements with political actors without explicit authorization. The decision, it said, is intended to protect institutional integrity and ensure that no member acts independently in a way that could undermine the council’s official position or the broader political process.
Officials also discussed improving coordination with other political stakeholders in an effort to break the current political stalemate and restart negotiations aimed at national consensus. Plans were also considered to establish a committee to engage urgently with Libya’s House of Representatives, with the goal of advancing previously agreed political frameworks.
The discussions referenced earlier regional efforts, including talks held in Cairo in March 2024 under the Arab League’s sponsorship. Those meetings brought together Libya’s key political institutions—the Presidential Council, the House of Representatives, and the High Council of State—to address ongoing disputes delaying national elections.
Participants in those talks had agreed in principle on a roadmap that includes forming a unified government tasked with preparing for elections, improving public services, and consolidating fragmented state institutions.
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