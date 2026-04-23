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US Envoy Says Resolving F-35 Row with Turkey Would Reinforce NATO Unity
(MENAFN) The US ambassador to Türkiye has called the long-running dispute over Ankara’s exclusion from the F-35 fighter jet program “insane,” urging a rapid diplomatic resolution and arguing that resolving the issue would reinforce NATO unity between the two allies.
In comments made to Fox News Digital following his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Tom Barrack said the ongoing impasse highlights the need for urgent progress in negotiations. He emphasized that Türkiye remains a key NATO partner, hosting important US military assets, contributing to alliance operations, and playing a role in addressing shared security threats.
Barrack, who also serves as the US special envoy for Syria, said that sanctions imposed on Türkiye and its removal from the F-35 program—following its acquisition of Russia’s S-400 air defense system—have unnecessarily damaged bilateral relations while indirectly benefiting Russia.
He argued that “The S-400 issue can and should be resolved within months through surgical diplomacy,” pointing to ongoing diplomatic efforts involving US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the broader relationship between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Responding to concerns raised by members of the US Congress, including Senator Rick Scott regarding potential arms transfers, Barrack said any potential solution would remain fully consistent with Section 1245 of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
In comments made to Fox News Digital following his participation in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Tom Barrack said the ongoing impasse highlights the need for urgent progress in negotiations. He emphasized that Türkiye remains a key NATO partner, hosting important US military assets, contributing to alliance operations, and playing a role in addressing shared security threats.
Barrack, who also serves as the US special envoy for Syria, said that sanctions imposed on Türkiye and its removal from the F-35 program—following its acquisition of Russia’s S-400 air defense system—have unnecessarily damaged bilateral relations while indirectly benefiting Russia.
He argued that “The S-400 issue can and should be resolved within months through surgical diplomacy,” pointing to ongoing diplomatic efforts involving US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the broader relationship between US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Responding to concerns raised by members of the US Congress, including Senator Rick Scott regarding potential arms transfers, Barrack said any potential solution would remain fully consistent with Section 1245 of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.
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