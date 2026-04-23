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Census: Georgia's Population Surpasses 3.9M
(MENAFN) Georgia's total population stands at 3,929,581, according to revised census figures published Wednesday by the country's National Statistics Office — with the capital Tbilisi home to roughly one in every three citizens.
Women make up the slight majority at 52 percent of the population, with men accounting for the remaining 48 percent. Urbanization remains a defining characteristic of Georgian society, with 62 percent of residents — approximately 2.44 million people — concentrated in cities, while 38 percent continue to live in rural communities.
Tbilisi dominates the demographic landscape with a population of 1,331,485. The western region of Imereti ranks second with 510,741 residents, representing 13 percent of the national total, followed closely by the southern region of Kvemo Kartli with 441,630 people, or 11 percent.
Beyond the capital, the Autonomous Republic of Adjara — a southwestern coastal region bordering Türkiye along the Black Sea — recorded the highest urban population share outside Tbilisi at 67 percent, a figure driven largely by the concentration of residents in its principal city, Batumi.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, the mountainous and predominantly rural regions of Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Kakheti, Racha-Lechkhumi, and Kvemo Svaneti each recorded the country's lowest urban population share, at just 24 percent.
The national census was conducted between November 14 and December 31, 2024, with preliminary results first released in late June 2025. Wednesday's revised figures offer the most comprehensive demographic snapshot of Georgia to date.
Women make up the slight majority at 52 percent of the population, with men accounting for the remaining 48 percent. Urbanization remains a defining characteristic of Georgian society, with 62 percent of residents — approximately 2.44 million people — concentrated in cities, while 38 percent continue to live in rural communities.
Tbilisi dominates the demographic landscape with a population of 1,331,485. The western region of Imereti ranks second with 510,741 residents, representing 13 percent of the national total, followed closely by the southern region of Kvemo Kartli with 441,630 people, or 11 percent.
Beyond the capital, the Autonomous Republic of Adjara — a southwestern coastal region bordering Türkiye along the Black Sea — recorded the highest urban population share outside Tbilisi at 67 percent, a figure driven largely by the concentration of residents in its principal city, Batumi.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, the mountainous and predominantly rural regions of Mtskheta-Mtianeti, Kakheti, Racha-Lechkhumi, and Kvemo Svaneti each recorded the country's lowest urban population share, at just 24 percent.
The national census was conducted between November 14 and December 31, 2024, with preliminary results first released in late June 2025. Wednesday's revised figures offer the most comprehensive demographic snapshot of Georgia to date.
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