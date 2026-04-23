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Trump Says No Deadline Set for Ending War on Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has stated that Washington is not working with any fixed timeline to conclude its ongoing military confrontation with Iran, according to remarks reported on Wednesday.
His comments differ from earlier statements in which he suggested the conflict would be relatively short, initially describing it as potentially lasting “four to five weeks” and later indicating it would be resolved “very soon.”
Speaking to Fox News, Trump said there is “no time frame” and no urgency to bring the situation to an immediate end. He also rejected claims that political considerations, including upcoming elections, were influencing the administration’s approach.
At the same time, US approval ratings on economic issues have reportedly declined, with energy disruptions linked to the conflict contributing to rising prices, according to recent polling data.
The administration recently extended a ceasefire arrangement with Iran indefinitely while maintaining restrictions on Iranian maritime activity. The decision came shortly before the previous truce was set to expire.
Reports also indicate that diplomatic engagement has stalled, with Iranian representatives declining to participate in talks held in Pakistan, citing continued US pressure measures.
Trump emphasized that Washington’s priority is to secure what he described as a favorable agreement, while maintaining pressure through economic and maritime restrictions.
He also commented on Iranian leadership figures, suggesting that some officials may still be involved in future negotiations once talks resume.
Iranian officials, meanwhile, have maintained a hardline position, stating that discussions will not proceed while restrictive measures remain in place and describing current US demands as unacceptable.
His comments differ from earlier statements in which he suggested the conflict would be relatively short, initially describing it as potentially lasting “four to five weeks” and later indicating it would be resolved “very soon.”
Speaking to Fox News, Trump said there is “no time frame” and no urgency to bring the situation to an immediate end. He also rejected claims that political considerations, including upcoming elections, were influencing the administration’s approach.
At the same time, US approval ratings on economic issues have reportedly declined, with energy disruptions linked to the conflict contributing to rising prices, according to recent polling data.
The administration recently extended a ceasefire arrangement with Iran indefinitely while maintaining restrictions on Iranian maritime activity. The decision came shortly before the previous truce was set to expire.
Reports also indicate that diplomatic engagement has stalled, with Iranian representatives declining to participate in talks held in Pakistan, citing continued US pressure measures.
Trump emphasized that Washington’s priority is to secure what he described as a favorable agreement, while maintaining pressure through economic and maritime restrictions.
He also commented on Iranian leadership figures, suggesting that some officials may still be involved in future negotiations once talks resume.
Iranian officials, meanwhile, have maintained a hardline position, stating that discussions will not proceed while restrictive measures remain in place and describing current US demands as unacceptable.
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