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White House Ranks NATO Allies in ‘Naughty and Nice’ List
(MENAFN) The White House has reportedly compiled an internal NATO assessment that categorizes member states based on their level of support for the United States during recent military tensions involving Iran, according to reporting by Politico.
The document, described as an internal briefing prepared ahead of a recent visit by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Washington, allegedly evaluates alliance members according to their military and political contributions. It is said to reflect Pentagon views that distinguish between what officials call “model allies” and those considered less cooperative.
According to sources cited in the report, the assessment could influence future US defense cooperation, with potential adjustments to troop deployments, military exercises, and broader security coordination depending on each country’s stance.
The report suggests that some NATO members may benefit from closer military ties with Washington, including countries such as Poland and Romania, which already host significant US military presence and infrastructure.
At the same time, other allies were portrayed as having taken a more restrained position regarding US requests during the Iran-related escalation, leading to internal discussions about possible shifts in US engagement priorities within the alliance.
For years, the US administration has pressed NATO members to increase defense spending and military contributions, while European governments have simultaneously expanded their own military budgets in response to broader security concerns.
The reported internal ranking highlights growing divisions within the alliance over recent international crises, including differing approaches to US-led military actions and broader strategic priorities.
The document, described as an internal briefing prepared ahead of a recent visit by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Washington, allegedly evaluates alliance members according to their military and political contributions. It is said to reflect Pentagon views that distinguish between what officials call “model allies” and those considered less cooperative.
According to sources cited in the report, the assessment could influence future US defense cooperation, with potential adjustments to troop deployments, military exercises, and broader security coordination depending on each country’s stance.
The report suggests that some NATO members may benefit from closer military ties with Washington, including countries such as Poland and Romania, which already host significant US military presence and infrastructure.
At the same time, other allies were portrayed as having taken a more restrained position regarding US requests during the Iran-related escalation, leading to internal discussions about possible shifts in US engagement priorities within the alliance.
For years, the US administration has pressed NATO members to increase defense spending and military contributions, while European governments have simultaneously expanded their own military budgets in response to broader security concerns.
The reported internal ranking highlights growing divisions within the alliance over recent international crises, including differing approaches to US-led military actions and broader strategic priorities.
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