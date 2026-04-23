2025 Photonics Research Review With Forecasts To 2029: Focus On Biophotonics, Laser Systems, Components, And Materials, Photonic Integrated Circuits
Dublin, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 Photonics Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Key Market Valuations:
- The global market for biophotonics was valued at $62.6 billion in 2024. It's expected to grow from $68.4 billion in 2025 to reach $113.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2025 to 2030. The global market for laser systems, components and materials is expected to grow from $21.0 billion in 2024 to reach $30.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2024 through 2029. The global market for photonic integrated circuits (PICs) is expected to grow from $13.9 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $24.2 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8% from 2024 through 2029.
Report Scope
Advanced technologies such as photonic integrated circuits (PICs), laser systems, optical sensing, and LiDAR are presenting targeted business opportunities for industrial companies in the photonics domain. For instance, laser processing is capable of precise component manufacturing for industries such as telecommunications, healthcare, and semiconductor manufacturing.
High-speed data transmission, especially within data centers and network infrastructure, is enabled by PICs. Although there is gradual growth, photonics functions as an enabling technology alongside digital technologies rather than replacing traditional manufacturing processes. Government-backed initiatives focused on semiconductor and advanced manufacturing ecosystems are indirectly supporting the expansion of photonics capabilities.
At present, photonics equipment manufacturers are focusing on delivering energy-efficient and application-specific solutions, particularly in areas such as optical communication, industrial sensing, and medical imaging. For example, in an industrial setup, optical sensors enable precise measurement of temperature, pressure, and other conditions, which improves efficiency and reduces resource waste.
The increasing demand for high-speed connectivity, driven by cloud computing and data-intensive applications, is fueling the need for photonics-based components, such as optical transceivers and laser modules. Photonics remains a niche industry, with growth concentrated in key markets rather than the broader consumer base. To address supply chain reliability in critical components, several countries are investing in domestic capacities, although this has largely focused on semiconductor fabrication, which also feeds into the photonics value chain.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Foreword
- Research Review Scope
Chapter 2 Biophotonics: Technologies and Global Markets
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion Current Market Overview Future Outlook Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Technologies in Biophotonics Device Miniaturization Advanced Spectroscopy Techniques Bio-Inspired Photonics Market Breakdown by Technique Key Takeaways In Vitro In Vivo Market Breakdown by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Environmental, Social, and Governance Perspective Key Takeaways Environmental Impact Social Impact Governance Impact Status of ESG in the Biophotonics Market Concluding Remarks
Chapter 3 Global Markets for Laser Systems, Components, and Materials
- Market Outlook Scope of the Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Future Trends and Developments Segmental Analysis Regional Insights and Emerging Markets Conclusion Current Market Overview and Future Expectations Regulatory Landscape North America Asia-Pacific Europe Rest of the World Macroeconomic Factors Impacting the Laser Industry Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War Advances in Telecom Networks and 5G Deployments Worldwide Investments in the Defense Sector for Advanced Weapons Development Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints and Challenges Market Opportunities Emerging Technologies in Laser Systems Ultrafast Lasers Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Lithography Integration of AI and Machine Learning with Lasers Market Breakdown by Type Key Takeaways Solid-state Lasers Semiconductor Lasers Gas Lasers Liquid Lasers Market Breakdown by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Sustainability in the Laser Technology Industry: ESG Perspective Introduction to ESG Environmental Impact/Performance Social Impact/Performance Governance Impact/Performance Case Studies Concluding Remarks
Chapter 4 Photonic Integrated Circuits: Global Markets with Special Focus on Silicon Photonics
- Market Outlook Scope of the Report Market Summary Market Dynamics and Growth Factors Emerging Technologies Segmental Analysis Regional Analysis Conclusion Market Overview Outlook Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Regulatory Landscape Overview Regulatory Scenario of PICs by Country Emerging Technologies Overview Emerging Technologies Market Breakdown by Component Key Takeaways Transceivers Lasers Modulators Detectors MUX/DEMUX Optical Amplifiers Others Market Breakdown by Integration Type Key Takeaways Monolithic Integration Hybrid Integration Market Breakdown by Region Key Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World Sustainability in the Global PICs Market: An ESG Perspective Key Takeaways ESG Overview Environmental Impact Social Impact Governance Impact Status of ESG in the PICs Market Concluding Remarks
Chapter 5 Appendix
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