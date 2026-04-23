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U.S. Senate Votes Down War Powers Resolution on Iran
(MENAFN) The US Senate on Wednesday shot down yet another Democratic push to curtail President Donald Trump's authority to wage war against Iran — the fifth such attempt since the conflict began nearly two months ago.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin's war powers resolution fell on a 46–51 vote, largely along party lines. Republican Sen. Rand Paul broke with his party to side with Democrats in favor of the measure, while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman crossed the aisle to vote against it.
Taking to the Senate floor ahead of the vote, Baldwin insisted the chamber retained meaningful authority to act.
"We do have the power to rein in this president when he breaks a promise and breaks the law," she said.
"We cannot wait for this president to commit war crimes or kill more civilians. The time is now. It is time for Congress to assert our authority and to end this war. I encourage my colleagues to vote yes on this resolution."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had earlier served notice that Democrats had no intention of relenting, pledging to force the vote to the floor every week "until Republicans see reason and help us end this war."
The renewed legislative push comes after Trump announced late Tuesday that he was extending a ceasefire with Iran, citing internal divisions within Tehran's leadership and diplomatic appeals from Pakistani officials requesting additional time for negotiations. The president confirmed he had directed the US military to maintain the naval blockade and stay on standby, while granting the extension to allow Iranian leaders to coalesce around a unified proposal and for talks to run their course.
Notwithstanding the truce extension, the road ahead diplomatically remains deeply uncertain.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin's war powers resolution fell on a 46–51 vote, largely along party lines. Republican Sen. Rand Paul broke with his party to side with Democrats in favor of the measure, while Democratic Sen. John Fetterman crossed the aisle to vote against it.
Taking to the Senate floor ahead of the vote, Baldwin insisted the chamber retained meaningful authority to act.
"We do have the power to rein in this president when he breaks a promise and breaks the law," she said.
"We cannot wait for this president to commit war crimes or kill more civilians. The time is now. It is time for Congress to assert our authority and to end this war. I encourage my colleagues to vote yes on this resolution."
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had earlier served notice that Democrats had no intention of relenting, pledging to force the vote to the floor every week "until Republicans see reason and help us end this war."
The renewed legislative push comes after Trump announced late Tuesday that he was extending a ceasefire with Iran, citing internal divisions within Tehran's leadership and diplomatic appeals from Pakistani officials requesting additional time for negotiations. The president confirmed he had directed the US military to maintain the naval blockade and stay on standby, while granting the extension to allow Iranian leaders to coalesce around a unified proposal and for talks to run their course.
Notwithstanding the truce extension, the road ahead diplomatically remains deeply uncertain.
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