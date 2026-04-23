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EU Takes Official Step Toward Montenegro’s Membership
(MENAFN) Work on Montenegro’s accession agreement to the European Union has officially started, as confirmed by the bloc’s enlargement commissioner on Wednesday.
The commissioner stated that EU member countries had agreed to initiate the drafting process for the treaty, describing the move as an important milestone on Montenegro’s path to joining the union.
“Montenegro’s place inside the EU is now taking shape. Today, Member States decided to start drafting Montenegro’s EU Accession Treaty. This is a major step on the path to EU membership, a clear recognition of Montenegro’s progress, and an encouragement to accelerate reforms," she wrote on US-based social media platform X.
She further noted that this stage also creates an opportunity to apply insights from earlier EU expansions and to strengthen safeguards within future agreements to ensure adherence to democratic standards and core principles.
"It also offers a chance to draw lessons from past enlargements and include new and stronger safeguards in future accession treaties to prevent backsliding on the rule of law and fundamental values," she added.
Montenegro submitted its application to join the EU in 2008 and launched formal accession talks in 2012. Among Western Balkan countries seeking membership, it is considered the most advanced candidate, having progressed through all negotiation chapters.
The commissioner stated that EU member countries had agreed to initiate the drafting process for the treaty, describing the move as an important milestone on Montenegro’s path to joining the union.
“Montenegro’s place inside the EU is now taking shape. Today, Member States decided to start drafting Montenegro’s EU Accession Treaty. This is a major step on the path to EU membership, a clear recognition of Montenegro’s progress, and an encouragement to accelerate reforms," she wrote on US-based social media platform X.
She further noted that this stage also creates an opportunity to apply insights from earlier EU expansions and to strengthen safeguards within future agreements to ensure adherence to democratic standards and core principles.
"It also offers a chance to draw lessons from past enlargements and include new and stronger safeguards in future accession treaties to prevent backsliding on the rule of law and fundamental values," she added.
Montenegro submitted its application to join the EU in 2008 and launched formal accession talks in 2012. Among Western Balkan countries seeking membership, it is considered the most advanced candidate, having progressed through all negotiation chapters.
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