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Italian MPs Back Gaza Flotilla Mission, Pledges to Ensure Safe Passage
(MENAFN) Italian opposition lawmakers threw their public support behind the Global Sumud Flotilla's "Spring 2026 Mission" on Wednesday, framing it as a humanitarian undertaking and committing to work through political and institutional channels to protect its passage — as the fleet's organizers pushed back against what they called an unlawful blockade of Gaza.
The mission was formally unveiled at a press conference held inside the Chamber of Deputies — the lower house of Italy's parliament — drawing members of left-wing opposition parties, fleet representatives, pro-Palestinian activists, and civil society figures.
Antonio Ferrara of the Five Star Movement (M5S) argued that the groundswell of public support for the flotilla exposed a deepening divide between ordinary citizens and their governments.
"This fleet has given the world a great lesson in humanity," he said.
M5S colleague Stefania Ascari, addressing the event via video link, echoed that framing, characterizing the fleet's work as a significant humanitarian mission.
Laura Boldrini of the Democratic Party (PD) thanked the organizers and pledged that lawmakers would keep a close watch over the mission's progress.
"We will try to do everything necessary at the political and institutional level to ensure the safe journey of this peaceful and humanitarian fleet," she said.
Boldrini also turned her criticism toward the European Union, condemning the failure of EU foreign ministers to reach consensus on suspending the bloc's trade agreement with Israel — despite support for the move from Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia.
"This is yet another proof that those who do not want to suspend this agreement are complicit in genocide," she said.
Marco Grimaldi of the Italian Left party recalled that during a prior flotilla mission in September 2025, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government had pressured organizers to stand down. He stressed that the fleet's destination was Palestinian territory — not Israel — and urged the government to facilitate that access.
"As long as there is occupation, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid, there can be neither justice nor peace," he said, also calling for international media to be granted access to Gaza.
Maria Elena Delia, the Global Sumud Fleet's spokesperson in Italy, said the decision to launch another mission stemmed directly from what she described as a continuing and illegal blockade.
"We are setting out again because there is an ongoing blockade — an unlawful blockade. This is not a provocation," she said.
"It is said that everything is fine in Gaza, that peace has been achieved, and that we can therefore focus on other issues. But this is not the case. Gaza remains, above all, under illegal occupation by Israel."
Delia further stated that 800 people had lost their lives in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, reaffirming the fleet's intent to break through the blockade as it had done in prior operations.
Susan Abdallah, a member of the fleet's organizing committee, placed the mission in a broader historical context.
"Genocide has been ongoing for nearly three years, and the occupation has lasted over 70 years," she said, noting that this long record of suffering made the responsibility shouldered by those involved in the initiative all the greater.
The mission was formally unveiled at a press conference held inside the Chamber of Deputies — the lower house of Italy's parliament — drawing members of left-wing opposition parties, fleet representatives, pro-Palestinian activists, and civil society figures.
Antonio Ferrara of the Five Star Movement (M5S) argued that the groundswell of public support for the flotilla exposed a deepening divide between ordinary citizens and their governments.
"This fleet has given the world a great lesson in humanity," he said.
M5S colleague Stefania Ascari, addressing the event via video link, echoed that framing, characterizing the fleet's work as a significant humanitarian mission.
Laura Boldrini of the Democratic Party (PD) thanked the organizers and pledged that lawmakers would keep a close watch over the mission's progress.
"We will try to do everything necessary at the political and institutional level to ensure the safe journey of this peaceful and humanitarian fleet," she said.
Boldrini also turned her criticism toward the European Union, condemning the failure of EU foreign ministers to reach consensus on suspending the bloc's trade agreement with Israel — despite support for the move from Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia.
"This is yet another proof that those who do not want to suspend this agreement are complicit in genocide," she said.
Marco Grimaldi of the Italian Left party recalled that during a prior flotilla mission in September 2025, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government had pressured organizers to stand down. He stressed that the fleet's destination was Palestinian territory — not Israel — and urged the government to facilitate that access.
"As long as there is occupation, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid, there can be neither justice nor peace," he said, also calling for international media to be granted access to Gaza.
Maria Elena Delia, the Global Sumud Fleet's spokesperson in Italy, said the decision to launch another mission stemmed directly from what she described as a continuing and illegal blockade.
"We are setting out again because there is an ongoing blockade — an unlawful blockade. This is not a provocation," she said.
"It is said that everything is fine in Gaza, that peace has been achieved, and that we can therefore focus on other issues. But this is not the case. Gaza remains, above all, under illegal occupation by Israel."
Delia further stated that 800 people had lost their lives in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, reaffirming the fleet's intent to break through the blockade as it had done in prior operations.
Susan Abdallah, a member of the fleet's organizing committee, placed the mission in a broader historical context.
"Genocide has been ongoing for nearly three years, and the occupation has lasted over 70 years," she said, noting that this long record of suffering made the responsibility shouldered by those involved in the initiative all the greater.
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