403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Blockade Forces 29 Iran-Bound Vessels to Turn Back
(MENAFN) CENTCOM has confirmed that American naval forces have ordered a total of 29 commercial vessels to reverse course or return to Iranian ports since the maritime blockade of Iran took effect on April 13—up from the 28 reported just one day earlier.
The updated tally comes on the heels of Sunday's high-stakes confrontation in the northern Arabian Sea, where the Iranian-flagged cargo ship TOUSKA was disabled by the USS Spruance following a six-hour standoff in which its crew repeatedly defied compliance warnings before ultimately being intercepted.
CENTCOM also moved Wednesday to forcefully dispute circulating media claims that multiple commercial vessels had successfully punched through the naval cordon around Iranian ports. The command flatly dismissed those accounts as inaccurate.
Among the vessels cited in the contested reports were M/V Hero II, M/V Hedy, and M/V Dorena, which were alleged to have slipped past American forces and transported millions of barrels of oil. CENTCOM countered that both Hero II and Hedy are, in fact, anchored at the Iranian port of Chabahar—having been intercepted earlier this week. The Dorena, the command added, remains under active escort by a US Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean following a prior breach attempt.
Tehran offered no immediate response to Washington's account of events.
The wider fallout from the blockade continues to reverberate across global energy markets. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has faced severe disruption since the US-Israeli war on Iran erupted on February 28, stoking fears of lasting economic damage. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire is presently holding, with further negotiations aimed at a permanent resolution expected in the near term.
The updated tally comes on the heels of Sunday's high-stakes confrontation in the northern Arabian Sea, where the Iranian-flagged cargo ship TOUSKA was disabled by the USS Spruance following a six-hour standoff in which its crew repeatedly defied compliance warnings before ultimately being intercepted.
CENTCOM also moved Wednesday to forcefully dispute circulating media claims that multiple commercial vessels had successfully punched through the naval cordon around Iranian ports. The command flatly dismissed those accounts as inaccurate.
Among the vessels cited in the contested reports were M/V Hero II, M/V Hedy, and M/V Dorena, which were alleged to have slipped past American forces and transported millions of barrels of oil. CENTCOM countered that both Hero II and Hedy are, in fact, anchored at the Iranian port of Chabahar—having been intercepted earlier this week. The Dorena, the command added, remains under active escort by a US Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean following a prior breach attempt.
Tehran offered no immediate response to Washington's account of events.
The wider fallout from the blockade continues to reverberate across global energy markets. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has faced severe disruption since the US-Israeli war on Iran erupted on February 28, stoking fears of lasting economic damage. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire is presently holding, with further negotiations aimed at a permanent resolution expected in the near term.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment