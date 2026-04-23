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Senate Rejects Move to Restrict Trump’s Authority Over Iran War Actions
(MENAFN) The US Senate has once more blocked a Democratic attempt to limit President Donald Trump’s authority to take military action in Iran, according to reports.
A war powers resolution introduced by Senator Tammy Baldwin was defeated on Wednesday by a vote of 46–51. It marks the fifth time efforts to rein in presidential war powers related to Iran have failed since the conflict began eight weeks ago.
The vote largely followed party lines, with most Democrats supporting the measure. However, Republican Senator Rand Paul broke ranks to vote in favor, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman opposed the resolution, according to reports.
Speaking ahead of the vote, Baldwin argued on the Senate floor that Congress retains authority to act on matters of war powers and should not remain passive.
“We do have the power to rein in this president when he breaks a promise and breaks the law,” she said. “We cannot wait for this president to commit war crimes or kill more civilians. The time is now. It is time for Congress to assert our authority and to end this war. I encourage my colleagues to vote yes on this resolution.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also said Democrats intend to bring the resolution back repeatedly, stating that votes will continue on a weekly basis until Republicans change their position, according to reports.
Separately, Trump announced an extension of a ceasefire involving Iran, citing internal divisions within the country’s leadership as well as diplomatic requests from Pakistani officials for additional time to pursue negotiations, according to reports.
A war powers resolution introduced by Senator Tammy Baldwin was defeated on Wednesday by a vote of 46–51. It marks the fifth time efforts to rein in presidential war powers related to Iran have failed since the conflict began eight weeks ago.
The vote largely followed party lines, with most Democrats supporting the measure. However, Republican Senator Rand Paul broke ranks to vote in favor, while Democratic Senator John Fetterman opposed the resolution, according to reports.
Speaking ahead of the vote, Baldwin argued on the Senate floor that Congress retains authority to act on matters of war powers and should not remain passive.
“We do have the power to rein in this president when he breaks a promise and breaks the law,” she said. “We cannot wait for this president to commit war crimes or kill more civilians. The time is now. It is time for Congress to assert our authority and to end this war. I encourage my colleagues to vote yes on this resolution.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also said Democrats intend to bring the resolution back repeatedly, stating that votes will continue on a weekly basis until Republicans change their position, according to reports.
Separately, Trump announced an extension of a ceasefire involving Iran, citing internal divisions within the country’s leadership as well as diplomatic requests from Pakistani officials for additional time to pursue negotiations, according to reports.
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