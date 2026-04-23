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UN Calls for Accountability as Second Peacekeeper Dies in Lebanon
(MENAFN) A second UN peacekeeper has died from wounds sustained in a recent southern Lebanon attack, the UN announced Wednesday, intensifying international pressure for accountability over assaults targeting international forces in the region.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grief over the loss of a French soldier deployed with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), who succumbed following an April 18 incident that had already claimed one peacekeeper's life and left three others wounded. The announcement was delivered by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
"This was one of several incidents in recent weeks to have resulted in the deaths and serious injury of peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL," Dujarric said.
Dujarric confirmed that Guterres had renewed his demand that all parties honor their obligations under international law and guarantee the safety of UN personnel on the ground.
"Attacks on peacekeepers must stop. They are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and may amount to war crimes," Dujarric added.
"All attacks on peacekeepers must be promptly investigated, and those responsible must be effectively prosecuted and held accountable."
France separately confirmed the passing of Anicet Girardin, who had been airlifted to France for medical treatment after sustaining wounds in the same strike that killed Adjutant Florian Montorio and injured two additional French personnel.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grief over the loss of a French soldier deployed with the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), who succumbed following an April 18 incident that had already claimed one peacekeeper's life and left three others wounded. The announcement was delivered by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
"This was one of several incidents in recent weeks to have resulted in the deaths and serious injury of peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL," Dujarric said.
Dujarric confirmed that Guterres had renewed his demand that all parties honor their obligations under international law and guarantee the safety of UN personnel on the ground.
"Attacks on peacekeepers must stop. They are grave violations of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) and may amount to war crimes," Dujarric added.
"All attacks on peacekeepers must be promptly investigated, and those responsible must be effectively prosecuted and held accountable."
France separately confirmed the passing of Anicet Girardin, who had been airlifted to France for medical treatment after sustaining wounds in the same strike that killed Adjutant Florian Montorio and injured two additional French personnel.
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