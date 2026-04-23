403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indonesia Weighs Fee on Malacca Strait Shipping to Boost State Revenue
(MENAFN) Indonesia is reportedly weighing the introduction of a new fee on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Malacca, in a policy move aimed at generating revenue from one of the world’s most heavily used maritime routes, according to reports.
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the idea aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s broader ambition to strengthen Indonesia’s position in global trade networks.
Speaking at a symposium in Jakarta, he noted that despite the country’s strategic location along a major shipping corridor, vessels currently pass through without any charges, according to reports.
“Indonesia is not a marginal country. We sit along a key global trade and energy route, yet ships passing through the Malacca Strait are not charged,” he said.
The Strait of Malacca, shared by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, serves as a vital passage connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans and is widely regarded as one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, alongside other strategic routes such as Hormuz, Suez, and Panama.
Purbaya suggested that any future toll system would require coordination with neighboring countries due to the shared nature of the waterway, while noting Indonesia’s significant geographical presence along the route, according to reports.
He also referenced international discussions on similar proposals in other strategic waterways, including ideas linked to Iran regarding tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, as possible comparative models.
However, the proposal is expected to face regional opposition. Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has reiterated that maritime passage through the Malacca and Singapore Straits must remain free and uninterrupted, stating that Singapore would not support any efforts to restrict navigation or impose tolls in the area, according to reports.
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the idea aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s broader ambition to strengthen Indonesia’s position in global trade networks.
Speaking at a symposium in Jakarta, he noted that despite the country’s strategic location along a major shipping corridor, vessels currently pass through without any charges, according to reports.
“Indonesia is not a marginal country. We sit along a key global trade and energy route, yet ships passing through the Malacca Strait are not charged,” he said.
The Strait of Malacca, shared by Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, serves as a vital passage connecting the Indian and Pacific Oceans and is widely regarded as one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, alongside other strategic routes such as Hormuz, Suez, and Panama.
Purbaya suggested that any future toll system would require coordination with neighboring countries due to the shared nature of the waterway, while noting Indonesia’s significant geographical presence along the route, according to reports.
He also referenced international discussions on similar proposals in other strategic waterways, including ideas linked to Iran regarding tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, as possible comparative models.
However, the proposal is expected to face regional opposition. Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan has reiterated that maritime passage through the Malacca and Singapore Straits must remain free and uninterrupted, stating that Singapore would not support any efforts to restrict navigation or impose tolls in the area, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment