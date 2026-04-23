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China Selects First Pakistani Astronauts for Space Training Program
(MENAFN) China has announced the selection of its first international astronauts from Pakistan, marking a milestone in its human spaceflight program, according to reports.
The China Manned Space Agency said that two Pakistani candidates, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud, have been chosen to undergo training for potential missions to China’s space station, as reported by a state-run news agency.
The selection process reportedly took place in early April, after which both candidates are expected to travel to China to begin their astronaut training as reserve crew members.
Following the completion of training and evaluations, one of the two candidates is expected to join a future mission as a payload specialist. If successful, this would make them the first foreign astronaut to visit China’s Tiangong space station.
The arrangement follows an agreement signed between China and Pakistan last year allowing a Pakistani astronaut to participate in missions to the Chinese space station, according to reports.
This development is being described as a historic step, as it represents the first time China has selected and will train foreign astronauts as part of its space program.
China’s Tiangong space station, completed between 2021 and 2022, consists of three main modules and is now fully operational in orbit.
The China Manned Space Agency said that two Pakistani candidates, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud, have been chosen to undergo training for potential missions to China’s space station, as reported by a state-run news agency.
The selection process reportedly took place in early April, after which both candidates are expected to travel to China to begin their astronaut training as reserve crew members.
Following the completion of training and evaluations, one of the two candidates is expected to join a future mission as a payload specialist. If successful, this would make them the first foreign astronaut to visit China’s Tiangong space station.
The arrangement follows an agreement signed between China and Pakistan last year allowing a Pakistani astronaut to participate in missions to the Chinese space station, according to reports.
This development is being described as a historic step, as it represents the first time China has selected and will train foreign astronauts as part of its space program.
China’s Tiangong space station, completed between 2021 and 2022, consists of three main modules and is now fully operational in orbit.
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