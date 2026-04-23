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Morocco Arrests Israeli Suspect Wanted by Interpol in Fraud Case
(MENAFN) Moroccan security authorities have arrested an Israeli man identified as Avi Golan, 70, who is described in reports as a high-profile cross-border fraud suspect wanted under an Interpol notice.
According to Israeli media, an elite Moroccan police unit conducted a late-night operation several days ago at a luxury villa where the suspect had been staying. He was allegedly living under a false identity, using the name “Yair Bibert.”
The operation reportedly followed coordinated security efforts aimed at capturing an individual who had evaded authorities for years while moving across multiple countries, including Japan, Mexico, and Germany, according to reports.
Golan is said to have previously spent around 35 years in Israeli prisons in connection with roughly 100 criminal cases. He is also accused of defrauding numerous victims by posing as wealthy investors and international billionaires.
Reports further state that he used forged identities to deceive individuals in countries such as Brazil, Ecuador, and Argentina. In some cases, he allegedly presented himself as an Australian millionaire searching for descendants of Spanish settlers.
Sources cited in reports from within Morocco’s Jewish community claim he targeted victims by producing falsified banking documents and fabricating claims of vast personal wealth while maintaining an affluent lifestyle in Marrakesh.
Following his arrest, he was transferred from Marrakesh to a central prison in Rabat, where he is being held pending extradition proceedings, according to reports.
According to Israeli media, an elite Moroccan police unit conducted a late-night operation several days ago at a luxury villa where the suspect had been staying. He was allegedly living under a false identity, using the name “Yair Bibert.”
The operation reportedly followed coordinated security efforts aimed at capturing an individual who had evaded authorities for years while moving across multiple countries, including Japan, Mexico, and Germany, according to reports.
Golan is said to have previously spent around 35 years in Israeli prisons in connection with roughly 100 criminal cases. He is also accused of defrauding numerous victims by posing as wealthy investors and international billionaires.
Reports further state that he used forged identities to deceive individuals in countries such as Brazil, Ecuador, and Argentina. In some cases, he allegedly presented himself as an Australian millionaire searching for descendants of Spanish settlers.
Sources cited in reports from within Morocco’s Jewish community claim he targeted victims by producing falsified banking documents and fabricating claims of vast personal wealth while maintaining an affluent lifestyle in Marrakesh.
Following his arrest, he was transferred from Marrakesh to a central prison in Rabat, where he is being held pending extradition proceedings, according to reports.
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