Maruti Suzuki India Clocks All-Time High Production Of Over 23.4 Lakh Units In FY26

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday said it has achieved its highest-ever annual production volume of 23.4 lakh units in FY2025-26, making it the only original equipment maker (OEM) in the country to achieve such record production volume of passenger vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki India also became the only company among Suzuki Motor Corporation's global automobile manufacturing facilities, to achieve this landmark volume, it said in a statement.

The company aims to scale it to about 40 lakh units per annum.

“This is a proud moment for us, as very few companies across the world have been able to manufacture such large volumes in a single country. At Maruti Suzuki, we have always believed in offering products and technologies that complement the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers, earning their trust, generation after generation,” said Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Dzire, Fronx, Swift, Ertiga and Baleno were the most produced models during the year, with each crossing the two lakh unit mark, said the company.

“At its foundation lies the mutual trust and long-standing collaboration that we share with our employees, vendor and dealer partners. This ecosystem supported by the current government's policy environment, like the rollout of GST 2.0, strengthened market confidence and stimulated demand at a critical time allowing us to manufacture record-high units,” said Takeuchi.

The automaker currently operates four manufacturing facilities, one each in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat.

Together, these facilities have an installed annual capacity of 24 lakh units.

As part of its capacity expansion strategy, the company, in March 2026 identified land for its fifth manufacturing facility at Khoraj Industrial Estate in Sanand, Gujarat.

Once fully operational, this facility will have an annual production capacity of 10 lakh units.

-IANS

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