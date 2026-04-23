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Parliamentarians in Brussels Call for Action on Gaza Amid Legal Concerns
(MENAFN) The Global Sumud Parliamentarians Congress convened in Brussels on Wednesday, calling for stronger state-level action regarding Gaza as the Global Sumud Flotilla continues its journey after departing on April 12, according to reports.
The meeting brought together lawmakers, diplomats, government representatives, and public figures from regions including North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Participants adopted the “Brussels Declaration on State Responsibility and the Realization of Palestinian Self-Determination,” which sets out legal and political positions on developments in the occupied Palestinian territory.
The declaration stated that the situation represents “a direct challenge to the integrity of international law” and warned that inaction in response to alleged violations could weaken the broader international legal and multilateral system.
“The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory constitutes a direct challenge to the integrity of international law and to the binding force of the multilateral system. Failure to act in the face of grave breaches undermines not only the rights of those affected, but the legal order itself,” the statement said.
It also referenced findings from the International Court of Justice, including a July 2024 advisory opinion that described the continued occupation of Palestinian territory as unlawful. The declaration further stressed that states have obligations not to recognize or support situations deemed to violate international law.
The meeting brought together lawmakers, diplomats, government representatives, and public figures from regions including North America, Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.
Participants adopted the “Brussels Declaration on State Responsibility and the Realization of Palestinian Self-Determination,” which sets out legal and political positions on developments in the occupied Palestinian territory.
The declaration stated that the situation represents “a direct challenge to the integrity of international law” and warned that inaction in response to alleged violations could weaken the broader international legal and multilateral system.
“The situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory constitutes a direct challenge to the integrity of international law and to the binding force of the multilateral system. Failure to act in the face of grave breaches undermines not only the rights of those affected, but the legal order itself,” the statement said.
It also referenced findings from the International Court of Justice, including a July 2024 advisory opinion that described the continued occupation of Palestinian territory as unlawful. The declaration further stressed that states have obligations not to recognize or support situations deemed to violate international law.
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