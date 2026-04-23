MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Rowlett Air Conditioning Installation Company, Arthur Heating & Air, Announces AC Unit Giveaway Initiative Arthur Heating & Air launches a community-focused AC giveaway program in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to assist residents facing financial hardship or health risks due to unreliable cooling systems.

April 22, 2026 6:09 PM EDT | Source: GetFeatured

Rowlett, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Arthur Heating & Air has officially launched a new community initiative to provide a brand-new air conditioning system to a qualifying household in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area. The program invites nominations from the public, including self-nominations, to identify individuals or families in urgent need of reliable cooling. The announcement establishes a clear effort to address immediate household needs as temperatures rise across the region.

The initiative reflects Arthur Heating & Air 's continued expansion within the DFW region and its evolving role as a community-focused service provider. With seasonal extremes placing increased strain on residential cooling systems, the company is aligning its operational growth with practical community support. The program signals a broader approach in which service capacity is paired with direct local impact, reinforcing the company's presence across the markets it serves.

Internally, the AC giveaway represents a defined milestone in Arthur Heating & Air's approach to structured outreach. The program formalizes efforts to assist vulnerable populations, including seniors, families with young children, and individuals experiencing financial or medical challenges. By opening the nomination process to the public, the company has created a transparent method for identifying households whose needs may otherwise remain unaddressed.

The selected household will receive a complete air conditioning system along with professional air conditioning installation Rowlett. The structure of the program ensures that the support delivered is both functional and sustainable, addressing a core aspect of residential living conditions.

Looking ahead, Arthur Heating & Air plans to incorporate similar initiatives into its long-term strategy, with a continued focus on accessibility and community engagement. The company is evaluating additional opportunities to expand outreach efforts that address essential home comfort needs while strengthening connections across the DFW area.

Arthur Heating & Air encourages community members to participate in the program by submitting nominations and sharing stories of individuals or families in need. Through this initiative, the company continues to emphasize the importance of reliable home systems as a foundation for safety, stability, and overall well-being across the region.

About Arthur Heating & Air

Arthur Heating & Air is an HVAC contractor based in Rowlett, Texas, serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area since 2005. The company provides heating and cooling services for residential and commercial properties, including system installation, repair, and maintenance. Arthur Heating & Air works with a wide range of equipment and system types, supporting indoor comfort needs across the region. The company continues to operate throughout DFW, focusing on consistent service delivery and meeting essential heating and cooling needs for local properties.

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Name

Arthur Heating & Air

Contact name

Clint Arthur

Contact phone

469-515-2900

Contact address

3015 Main St

City

Rowlett

State

TX

Zip

75088

Country

USA

Url



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Source: GetFeatured