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Report Claims Poor Conditions for Palestinian Women Held in Israeli Prisons
(MENAFN) A Palestinian prisoners’ rights organization said Wednesday that Israel is holding 90 Palestinian women in its prisons, where they reportedly face poor conditions including hunger, abuse, and strip searches, according to reports.
The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement that most of the women are being held at Damon prison in northern Israel, and that the group includes two minors.
Among those detained are a pregnant woman, 25 administrative detainees held without charge, three journalists, and two women diagnosed with cancer.
The organization claimed that detainees are subjected to harsh treatment, including food deprivation, medical neglect, solitary confinement, physical abuse, and repeated strip searches.
It added that most arrests are made on accusations related to incitement, and said more than 700 women have been detained since the beginning of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, mainly in the West Bank including East Jerusalem. It also said there is no clear data available regarding arrests in Gaza.
The group described the situation as part of what it called one of the most severe periods for Palestinian women, citing allegations of ongoing mistreatment, including physical and sexual abuse and the detention of women as leverage against their families.
In a joint statement on April 14, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Addameer, and the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said more than 9,600 Palestinians were being held in Israeli prisons as of early April, including 86 women and about 350 children.
The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement that most of the women are being held at Damon prison in northern Israel, and that the group includes two minors.
Among those detained are a pregnant woman, 25 administrative detainees held without charge, three journalists, and two women diagnosed with cancer.
The organization claimed that detainees are subjected to harsh treatment, including food deprivation, medical neglect, solitary confinement, physical abuse, and repeated strip searches.
It added that most arrests are made on accusations related to incitement, and said more than 700 women have been detained since the beginning of the Gaza conflict in October 2023, mainly in the West Bank including East Jerusalem. It also said there is no clear data available regarding arrests in Gaza.
The group described the situation as part of what it called one of the most severe periods for Palestinian women, citing allegations of ongoing mistreatment, including physical and sexual abuse and the detention of women as leverage against their families.
In a joint statement on April 14, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Addameer, and the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs said more than 9,600 Palestinians were being held in Israeli prisons as of early April, including 86 women and about 350 children.
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