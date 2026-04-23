Qatarenergy Marks First LNG Export From Largest Investment In United States Golden Pass LNG Project In Texas

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has celebrated the first LNG export cargo from the Golden Pass LNG project in Sabine Pass, Texas, in the United States – a joint venture between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil.

Marking an important step towards the project's commencement of full commercial and export operations, the project's historic LNG cargo was safely and successfully loaded onboard QatarEnergy's Al-Qaiyyah LNG carrier, recently built in the Republic of Korea with a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters.

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said:“This is a significant industry milestone that marks a new chapter in QatarEnergy's global efforts to meet rising LNG demand and ensure reliable supplies to international markets.”

HE Minister Al-Kaabi added:“The Golden Pass LNG project is one of the single largest investment decisions in the history of the U.S. LNG sector, affirming QatarEnergy's position and reputation as a reliable provider and a trusted partner of choice that drives growth and development around the world.”

MoPH announces Hajj 1447H/2026 vaccination requirements Qatar targets strategic FDI as global competition intensifies Ministry of Education announces launch date of TIMSS 2027 pilot test

Read Also

“I would like to thank the relevant U.S. authorities and regulators for their cooperation on this key project. We are also grateful for the strong commitment of the QatarEnergy and Golden Pass LNG teams in delivering this important energy project, as well as the invaluable role played by our strategic partner, ExxonMobil,” H.E. Minister Al-Kaabi concluded.

Golden Pass LNG is a partnership between QatarEnergy (70%) and ExxonMobil (30%). The two partners had announced their final investment decision of more than USD 10 billion for developing the Golden Pass LNG project in February 2019.

70% of the project's 18 million tons per annum of LNG production capacity will be offtaken by QatarEnergy Trading, QatarEnergy's wholly owned LNG trading entity. The commencement of LNG offtake from Golden Pass LNG will complement QatarEnergy Trading's global LNG portfolio and support the growth of its business.

Golden Pass LNG has achieved sustained liquefaction operations and first LNG production from the first of three LNG trains on 30 March 2026.