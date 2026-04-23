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Iran Says Power Infrastructure Were Heavily Targeted in US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian official stated Wednesday that recent joint military actions by the United States and Israel struck more than 2,000 locations tied to Iran’s electricity system, as stated by reports.
Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, who serves as deputy energy minister for electricity, said the assaults resulted in the deaths of 12 workers in the power sector and were intended to cripple vital infrastructure. “Attacking electricity infrastructure is an attack on the people,” he added, according to reports.
He noted that, despite the extensive scope of the strikes, electricity service was typically restored within an hour in most affected areas.
Rajabi Mashhadi also highlighted the size of the country’s electricity workforce, saying roughly 150,000 individuals are employed in the sector, including 30,000 personnel who work continuously to ensure stability and operations.
In a separate statement, Aladdin Rafizadeh, head of Iran’s Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization, said 68 administrative staff members lost their lives while carrying out their duties during the recent conflict, according to reports.
These developments follow earlier warnings from US President Donald Trump, who had indicated that failure to reach an agreement could result in strikes targeting Iran’s infrastructure, including energy facilities and bridges.
Tensions in the region intensified after the United States and Israel carried out coordinated attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, which led to retaliatory actions by Tehran against US-linked positions and military bases across the Middle East.
Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, who serves as deputy energy minister for electricity, said the assaults resulted in the deaths of 12 workers in the power sector and were intended to cripple vital infrastructure. “Attacking electricity infrastructure is an attack on the people,” he added, according to reports.
He noted that, despite the extensive scope of the strikes, electricity service was typically restored within an hour in most affected areas.
Rajabi Mashhadi also highlighted the size of the country’s electricity workforce, saying roughly 150,000 individuals are employed in the sector, including 30,000 personnel who work continuously to ensure stability and operations.
In a separate statement, Aladdin Rafizadeh, head of Iran’s Administrative and Recruitment Affairs Organization, said 68 administrative staff members lost their lives while carrying out their duties during the recent conflict, according to reports.
These developments follow earlier warnings from US President Donald Trump, who had indicated that failure to reach an agreement could result in strikes targeting Iran’s infrastructure, including energy facilities and bridges.
Tensions in the region intensified after the United States and Israel carried out coordinated attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, which led to retaliatory actions by Tehran against US-linked positions and military bases across the Middle East.
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