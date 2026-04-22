Naseeb Zakhir Extend Winning Streak, Lands Al Mafiar Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Naseeb Zakhir continued his superb form with back-to-back victories in the 1200m Local Purebred Arabian Conditions race, securing the Al Mafiar Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse Wednesday for owner-trainer Eng. Osama Omer Al-Dafea.

The five-year-old grey notched his fifth win of the campaign and extended an impressive streak, having finished in the top three in each of his last 11 starts.

Always travelling strongly just behind the leader, he moved up smoothly in the home straight and, under jockey Faleh Bughenaim, produced a decisive late surge inside the final 100m to deny the determined Hay'er Al Shahania by a nose.

The victory follows his success in the Local Purebred Arabian Handicap 75–95 (Class 3) at Al Uqda Racecourse on April 4, further underlining his consistency and excellent current form.

Naseeb Zakhir tracked the early leader Muqtarib, with Hay'er Al Shahania close behind, the trio maintaining their order through the early and middle stages.

On straightening, Naseeb Zakhir moved up to challenge and soon took the lead, but Hay'er Al Shahania responded strongly, setting up a gripping duel between the pair.

Inside the final 300m, Naseeb Zakhir appeared to have the race under control. Soon after, Hay'er Al Shahania surged back to take a narrow advantage and looked set to prevail.

The contest shifted again in the closing strides as Naseeb Zakhir rallied.

The pair went head to head inside the final 50m before hitting the line together, with the photo finish confirming Naseeb Zakhir the winner by the narrowest of margins ahead of the resolute Hay'er Al Shahania in the most thrilling finish of the evening, befitting the feature and final race.

Hay'er Al Shahania, representing Mansoor Mesfer Al-Shahwani and from the Abdulla Mesfer Al-Shahwani yard, with Soufiane Saadi aboard, was denied by the smallest margin and narrowly missed out on completing a treble on the evening.

He finished four lengths clear of the Umm Al Shukhut Farm-owned Deauville, who is trained by Mohamed Khaled Elahmed and was ridden by Alberto Sanna to take third, highlighting how the first two home were in a race of their own in the closing stages.

THE RESULTS

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1. Al Mafiar Cup, Local Purebred Arabian Conditions, 4yo+, 1200m

Naseeb Zakhir, Eng. Osama Omer al-Dafea, Faleh Bughenaim

2. Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (55-75), 4yo+, 1200m

Damaah, Hadi al-Ramzani, Alberto Sanna

3. Thoroughbred Handicap (55-75), 3yo+, 1900m

Blazing Sunset, Rashid al-Jehani, Maikon De Souza

4. Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65), 3yo+, 1200m

Mawhob, Mohammed Ahmed al-Hajri, Salman Fahad al-Hajri

5. Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, 4-7yo, 1200m

Jabra'an Al Shahania, Mohammed al-Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

6. Thoroughbred Maiden Plate, 3-7yo, 1200m, Div. 2

Raphello, Mohammed al-Ghazali, Soufiane Saadi

7. Thoroughbred Maiden Plate, 3-7yo, 1200m, Div. 1

Zabeel Flower, Abdulla Dhabit Aldosari, Salman Fahad al-Hajri

8. Thoroughbred Handicap (45-65), 3yo+, 2500m

Silver Spirit, Debbie Mountain, Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik

Naseeb Zakhir Al Mafiar Cup Al Rayyan Racecourse