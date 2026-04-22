April 22 Price Forecast For Major Cryptos: BTC, ETH, XRP And More

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin extended its rebound, clearing the $79,000 area and signaling renewed bullish momentum. A breakout above the nearby $78,333 resistance increases the likelihood of a move toward $84,000 if buyers sustain the gain, according to market observations surrounding the latest price action. Decode noted on X that BTC appeared ready for a short squeeze as bulls pressed higher, adding to the sense of a hopeful recovery for the broader market.

On-chain signals offered cautious optimism. CryptoQuant analyst CW8900 highlighted that Bitcoin 's adjusted Net Unrealized Profit/Loss (NUPL) has turned positive, a sign that the market could be transitioning from distribution to accumulation. In parallel, the Bitcoin Bull Score Index (BSI) has returned to neutral territory for the first time since the bear market began, a development some analysts caution may still precede further volatility rather than guaranteeing an immediate upturn.

Bitcoin clears a key ceiling: BTC trading above $78,333 opens the door to a potential move toward $84,000, with a sustained push above the $79,000 mark reinforcing the bullish setup; a fall below the 20-day exponential moving average (~$73,758) would complicate the setup and could put $70,934 (the 50-day simple moving average) back into play. Ether shows resilience above a pivotal level: ETH rebounded off the 20-day EMA near ~$2,273 and is eyeing a breakout beyond $2,465, which could clear the path toward $2,800; a dip below the 20-day EMA would raise the risk of a pullback toward the $2,157 area near the 50-day SMA. Altcoins poised for a broader move: Several major assets are attempting to rise above resistance levels, signaling aggressive buying on dips and a possible wider risk-on rally for the sector. XRP and trendline dynamics to watch: XRP has bounced from nearby moving averages and could target the downtrend line; a confirmed breakout above that line would bolster the case for a short-term uptrend toward around $2. Mixed setups among popular assets: Cardano faces resistance in the region between the 50-day SMA and a downtrend line, while BNB has cleared $649 and could move toward $687 and then $790 if momentum persists.

Key takeawaysBitcoin and Ether anchor the relief rally

Bitcoin's bid-up from the 20-day exponential moving average, which sits near $73,758, helped push the price above the $78,333 threshold. Should BTC hold above this level, traders anticipate further upside toward the mid-$80,000s, with $84,000 representing a potentially pivotal target. Conversely, a failure to sustain above the 20-day EMA would raise the odds of a pullback toward longer-term averages, including the 50-day SMA at roughly $70,934.

Ether 's setup echoes the broader risk-on mood. After a bounce off the 20-day EMA around $2,273, ETH has shown signs of renewed demand, supported by upward-sloping moving averages and bullish momentum indicators in the near term. A clearance of $2,465 would clear space toward the $2,800 region, while a break below the 20-day EMA could pull ETH back toward the $2,157 level near the 50-day SMA.

Altcoins in motion: XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE and more

XRP turned up from its short-term moving averages, suggesting traders are starting to view dips as opportunities. The bulls' next milestone would be a push above the downtrend line, which could open a path toward $2 if momentum builds decisively.

BNB extended its recovery after clearing the $649 barrier. If buyers sustain the move, the next targets could lie near $687, with potential extension toward $790 should the uptrend gather pace. A failure to hold above the moving averages could keep the pair range-bound for the near term.

Solana remains near key moving averages, with a break above $91 potentially opening a route toward $98 and, if sustained, toward $117. A slide back below the moving averages could prolong a period of range-bound action around the current levels.

Dogecoin regained upside momentum, eyeing a test of $0.10 and, if buyers stay in control, a move toward $0.12. A sharp retreat below $0.09 would reintroduce risk of a deeper pullback toward the February low around $0.08.

Hyperliquid has bounced off the 50-day SMA near $38.41, signaling dip-buying activity. The 20-day EMA is flattening and the RSI sits near the midpoint, suggesting a possible range formation in the near term. A sustained move above $45.77 would be needed to re-ignite the uptrend, while a break below the 50-day SMA could drag the price toward the $34.45 level on a renewed pullback.

Cardano is testing the resistance zone between the 50-day SMA (approximately $0.26) and a downtrend line. A successful breakout above that line could push ADA toward $0.32 and then to $0.37, while a turn lower could keep the price within the descending channel for longer.

Bitcoin Cash has clawed above the 50-day SMA around $454, with the moving averages hinting at bullish crossovers. If BCH can conquer the $486 resistance, a rally toward $520 becomes more plausible. A failure to sustain this level could keep BCH in a tighter range between the moving averages.

Monero surged past $382 but faces a challenge in maintaining momentum. A close above this level would target a fresh ascent toward the chart pattern's objective near $462, while a drop below $382 could see bears resume selling rallies and push XMR back toward the moving averages' support.

Overall, the current setup paints a picture of a tentative relief rally taking hold, with Bitcoin and Ether acting as the key anchors for broader market optimism. Yet, the spectrum of individual coin dynamics – from XRP and ADA to BCH and XMR – underscores the uneven pace of recovery across the sector and the ongoing influence of macro factors and on-chain signals.

Analysts note that while on-chain metrics have turned more constructive recently, the path forward remains uncertain. The market's next moves may hinge on whether BTC can sustain above critical levels, whether ETH can push through sub-1% resistance zones, and how the rest of the crypto ecosystem responds to this renewed risk-on sentiment. As always, investors should manage risk and stay alert to shifts in technical levels and on-chain data.

Watch for continued price action near the key levels highlighted above and for any fresh on-chain signals that could confirm or challenge the current narrative. The coming sessions will indicate whether this relief rally has legs or remains a tactical bounce within a longer-running regime of caution.

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