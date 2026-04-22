AMPLIFY Sounds Alarm As PR Firm Linked To Widespread AI Content Theft

According to reporting by Futurism, National Today has systematically republished reworded versions of original journalism - in some cases lifting direct quotes while presenting the material as its own. The scope of the issue appears widespread, impacting national publications as well as smaller local newsrooms.

The reporting highlights multiple instances where National Today allegedly copied original journalism, including sensitive local reporting and interviews, without credit or links to the original sources. In some cases, the AI-generated articles included factual errors, fabricated quotes, or placeholder names such as“Jane Doe,” raising further concerns about misinformation being distributed at scale.

“Artificial intelligence is a great tool and nothing we're going to escape in the future. But a hard lesson people in every industry are going to learn is that authenticity is more important than ever. A good rule of thumb is not to steal other people's work and, generally, not to be a snake,” added Solomon.

AMPLIFY warns that beyond the legal implications, this trend presents a broader threat to the credibility of digital media and the sustainability of original reporting.

The issue also raises questions about platform responsibility, as search engines have reportedly surfaced plagiarized content alongside original reporting. While some content has since been removed following inquiries, the scale and speed at which such material can be produced underscores the challenge facing both regulators and the media industry.

AMPLIFY emphasizes that companies leveraging AI for content creation must implement clear ethical guidelines, attribution standards, and oversight mechanisms to prevent misuse.

As AI continues to reshape the media landscape, AMPLIFY remains committed to advocating for transparency, accountability, and the protection of original work.

AMPLIFY is a revolutionary boutique legal marketing and PR agency with one mission: to help law firms scale through story. Based in Palm Beach, New York, Miami, NY/NJ, Scottsdale, Boston, Minneapolis, and Montreal, we craft world-class narratives that build credibility and demand attention. Our work spans PR, earned and social media, powerful websites, and industry-leading video - all AI-optimized with a deep focus on how your firm will be found. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Bridget Mercuri

Public Relations and Earned Media Director

AMPLIFY

Phone: (908)-612-3515

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