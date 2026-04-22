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BIO-Key Receives Notice Of Non-Compliance From Nasdaq Related To Delay Of Its Form 10-K Filing


2026-04-22 04:46:50
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOLMDEL, N.J., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc.

BIO-key is working with its auditors to finalize its Form 10-K which it expects to file next week.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.

Engage with BIO-key:

Facebook – Corporate:
LinkedIn – Corporate:
X – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl
X – Investors: @BIO_keyIR
StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

Investor Contacts:
William Jones, David Collins
Catalyst IR
...
212-924-9800


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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