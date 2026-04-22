J.C. Bradbury is Professor of Economics at Kennesaw State University. He is Associate Editor for Journal of Sports Economics and past president of the North American Association of Sports Economists (NAASE). His forthcoming book This One Will Be Different: False Promises and Fiscal Realities of Publicly Funded Stadiums (Oxford, 2026) explores the history and economics of public stadium projects.

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