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J.C. Bradbury

J.C. Bradbury


2026-04-22 03:11:04
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Economics, Kennesaw State University
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J.C. Bradbury is Professor of Economics at Kennesaw State University. He is Associate Editor for Journal of Sports Economics and past president of the North American Association of Sports Economists (NAASE). His forthcoming book This One Will Be Different: False Promises and Fiscal Realities of Publicly Funded Stadiums (Oxford, 2026) explores the history and economics of public stadium projects.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Economics, Kennesaw State University
Education
  • 2000 George Mason University, PhD, Economics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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