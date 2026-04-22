TESA 50020: An Economical Solution For Carton Reinforcement Challenges
|Parameter Category
|Technical Specifications
|Industry Significance
|Substrate Type
|MOPP (Mono-Oriented Polypropylene)
|Provides excellent unidirectional strength and dimensional stability
|Adhesive Type
|Natural Rubber
|Ensures reliable adhesion to paper products
|Product Color
|Transparent
|Maintains neat packaging appearance with invisible reinforcement
|Total Thickness
|72 μm
|Ultra-thin design preserves packaging structure and appearance
|Elongation at Break
|40%
|Balanced flexibility for strength and toughness
|Tensile Strength
|180 N/cm
|Provides sufficient mechanical strength for effective reinforcement
|Die-Cutting/Stamping Capability
|No
|Optimized specifically for basic reinforcement applications
|Adhesion to Steel
|3 N/cm
|Demonstrates fundamental adhesive performance
III. Key Advantages
Balanced PerformanceWith 180 N/cm tensile strength and 40% elongation at break, it achieves the perfect balance between strength and flexibility to meet basic reinforcement needs.
Ultra-Thin Transparent DesignThe 72μm ultra-thin thickness combined with transparency provides effective reinforcement without compromising packaging appearance or structural design.
Specialized Basic ReinforcementSpecifically designed for basic reinforcement of corrugated and cardboard boxes, particularly suitable for strengthening critical areas like flaps and handle holes.
IV. Typical Application Scenarios
Logistics Packaging: Reinforcement protection for carton flaps
Product Packaging: Strengthening treatment for handle holes
Warehousing & Transportation: Preventive reinforcement for vulnerable carton areas
Retail Display: Packaging reinforcement requiring maintained appearance cleanliness
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