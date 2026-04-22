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TESA 50020: An Economical Solution For Carton Reinforcement Challenges


2026-04-22 03:03:43
(MENAFN- GetNews) tesa 50020 Basic is a transparent mono-oriented polypropylene (MOPP) tape with a natural rubber adhesive. This product maintains good tensile strength while offering low elongation and excellent conformability. It is particularly recommended for basic reinforcement applications, including internal and external reinforcement of flaps and handle holes on corrugated and cardboard boxes.

I. Core Product Positioning

tesa 50020 Basic is the ideal choice for basic reinforcement applications, focusing on:✔ Carton Reinforcement: Basic reinforcement for corrugated and cardboard boxes✔ Flap Strengthening: Enhanced protection for box flap areas✔ Handle Hole Reinforcement: Internal and external reinforcement for top handle holes✔ Transparent Protection: Invisible reinforcement with transparent tape

II. Technical Parameters Overview

Parameter CategoryTechnical SpecificationsIndustry Significance
Substrate Type MOPP (Mono-Oriented Polypropylene) Provides excellent unidirectional strength and dimensional stability
Adhesive Type Natural Rubber Ensures reliable adhesion to paper products
Product Color Transparent Maintains neat packaging appearance with invisible reinforcement
Total Thickness 72 μm Ultra-thin design preserves packaging structure and appearance
Elongation at Break 40% Balanced flexibility for strength and toughness
Tensile Strength 180 N/cm Provides sufficient mechanical strength for effective reinforcement
Die-Cutting/Stamping Capability No Optimized specifically for basic reinforcement applications
Adhesion to Steel 3 N/cm Demonstrates fundamental adhesive performance

III. Key Advantages

Balanced PerformanceWith 180 N/cm tensile strength and 40% elongation at break, it achieves the perfect balance between strength and flexibility to meet basic reinforcement needs.

Ultra-Thin Transparent DesignThe 72μm ultra-thin thickness combined with transparency provides effective reinforcement without compromising packaging appearance or structural design.

Specialized Basic ReinforcementSpecifically designed for basic reinforcement of corrugated and cardboard boxes, particularly suitable for strengthening critical areas like flaps and handle holes.

IV. Typical Application Scenarios

  • Logistics Packaging: Reinforcement protection for carton flaps

  • Product Packaging: Strengthening treatment for handle holes

  • Warehousing & Transportation: Preventive reinforcement for vulnerable carton areas

  • Retail Display: Packaging reinforcement requiring maintained appearance cleanliness

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