Tiger Mosquito Continues To Spread In Zurich

For the first time last year, residents in the Friesenberg area in the city of Zurich reported the presence of tiger mosquitoes. In 2024, their presence was already flagged in Wipkingen, Hirslanden and in the industrial district, Kreis 5.

As a result, residents were informed and measures were taken against mosquito larvae in street drains. These measures proved effective in Wipkingen. No more eggs were found last year. Only a single tiger mosquito find further down the Limmat was reported from this area.

Originally from southeast Asia and named after its distinctively striped body, tiger mosquitos first appeared in Switzerland in 2003 in the southern canton of Ticino.

Adapted from German by AI/ac

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