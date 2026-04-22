PNB Metlife Launches RISE Plan To Support Long-Term Income Planning And Life Protection

MENAFN - NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife), one of India's leading life insurance companies, announced the launch of the PNB MetLife RISE Plan (UIN: 117N169V01).



As Indian families plan for longer life expectancies, evolving responsibilities and rising financial needs, the demand for stable and predictable income solutions is growing. The PNB MetLife RISE plan is an individual, non‐linked, non‐participating savings life insurance product designed to combine guaranteed* income with comprehensive life cover, helping customers build long‐term financial preparedness for key life milestones with confidence and certainty.



The PNB MetLife RISE Plan offers customers the flexibility to choose between two plan options - Smart Income and Smart Income Pro - allowing them to decide when their guaranteed income begins and how they wish to receive it, while remaining protected throughout the policy term.



Under the Smart Income option, guaranteed income ^^ begins from a customer‐chosen start year, between the 1st and 5th policy year, and continues until maturity, as per the selected payout mode and frequency.



Under the Smart Income Pro option, customers receive an instant cashback ***, where a portion of the first‐year premium is returned within 30 days of first‐year premium realization after policy issuance. Guaranteed income ^^ under this option starts from the 2nd policy year and continues until maturity.



In both options, a lump‐sum maturity benefit (return of premiums) is payable, provided the policy remains in force and all due premiums are paid.



Once selected, the plan option cannot be changed during the policy term.



Key benefits of the plan:

Comprehensive life protection: Life cover for the entire policy term, with optional riders such as PNB MetLife Accidental Death Benefit Rider Plus (UIN: 117B020V04) and PNB MetLife Serious Illness Rider (UIN: 117B021V04), available at nominal cost** Flexible premium payment options: Premium payment terms ranging from 5 to 12 years Choice of income payout mode: Option to receive income in advance or in arrears, as per customer preference Tax benefits: Premiums paid and benefits received may be eligible for tax benefits, as per prevailing tax laws Survival benefit accumulation option: Customers may choose to accumulate survival benefits at 3% p.a., compounded monthly

Commenting on the launch, Sameer Bansal, MD& CEO, PNB MetLife said,“We believe that long‐term financial security is built on certainty, discipline, and protection. With the launch of the PNB MetLife RISE Plan, we are bringing together guaranteed income and life insurance protection to help customers plan for important life milestones with greater confidence. In an environment where families increasingly value steady cash flows and financial preparedness, PNB MetLife RISE reflects our commitment to enabling customers to stay Always Ready for Life.”

The PNB MetLife RISE Plan allows entry from 30 days of age ^, with a maturity age ^ ranging from 20 to 85 years. Annualized premiums start at Rs. 24,000, with no upper limit, subject to the Board‐Approved Underwriting Policy (BAUP). The plan offers a maximum Guaranteed Income payout period of 40 years.



About PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) is one of the leading life insurance companies in India that combines the financial strength of MetLife, Inc. with the credibility of PNB, one of the India's oldest nationalized banks. PNB MetLife's positioning, Always Ready for Life, is demonstrated through empowering every individual to lead their life with absolute confidence.

With a strong presence in 182 offices and access to customers in over 20,000 locations through bank partnerships, PNB MetLife offers a comprehensive insurance solutions portfolio covering Child Education, Family Protection, Long-Term Saving and Retirement. The Company has a wide range of protection and retirement plans available through its sales channel of over 36,000 financial advisors and multiple bank partners and caters to over 585 group relationships in India.



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* The Guaranteed Benefits are applicable only if all due premiums are paid

^^Guaranteed Income varies by Plan Option, Sum Assured multiple, Premium Paying Term, Policy Term,

Guaranteed Income Start Year, Guaranteed Income Payout Period, Cashback% and Entry Age

^ Reference to age as on age last birthday

** Costs/ charges related to rider(s) & not included in the base policy premium & will be payable separately. T&C applied

*** The cashback ranges from 5% to 50% of the first-year annualized premium (in multiples of 5%)