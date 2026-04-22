New Tracks, Higher Stipends In Expanded Scholarship

The government has unveiled its scholarship programme for the 2026-27 academic year, broadening both its scope and financial support to fast-track the development of national talent across key sectors.

Announced at a press conference chaired by Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) Undersecretary HE Dr Ibrahim bin Saleh al-Nuaimi, the plan rests on four pillars – economic growth, equal opportunity, diversity and inclusion, and talent development – framed within Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

Among the most notable additions is a dedicated scholarship track for students with disabilities, offering pathways to international universities with suitable learning environments.

An academic bridging programme has also been introduced to enable arts-stream students to transition into science disciplines, while new specialised awards covering nuclear engineering and clinical psychology reflect the country's healthcare and environmental priorities.

Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs Dr Hareb Aljabri described the programme as a significant step in building national competencies, with flagship placements at leading global universities and Education City institutions.

Financial packages vary by field, with medical and engineering students entitled to higher monthly stipends.

Government and internal scholarship allowances will similarly be tiered by level and discipline.

Postgraduate scholarships for government employees come with strict eligibility conditions, including minimum academic performance standards and sign-off from employing entities to ensure alignment with workforce planning and Qatarisation goals.

Applications for external scholarships, Education City placements and private university funding open from July 1 to August 15, with internal public university scholarship registrations running from November 15 to December 30.

The Ministry of Labour said the scheme strengthens the link between education and employment policy, particularly in the private sector.

Officials from the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau added that the updated framework prioritises strategic fields including artificial intelligence (AI), data science and nuclear engineering, with structured post-graduation employment pathways designed to improve workforce integration.