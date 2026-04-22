South Korea B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: Market To Reach $16.22 Billion By 2030 From $6.59 Billion In 2025 - Bank-Fintech Partnerships Will Become The Dominant Operating Model
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|57
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$8.18 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$16.22 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|18.7%
|Regions Covered
|South Korea
Report Scope
South Korea B2B BNPL Market Size and Growth Dynamics, 2021-2030
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
South Korea B2B BNPL in Retail: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
South Korea B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Key Retail Product Categories, 2021-2030
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis Electronics & Accessories Office Supplies Cleaning Products Fashion & Apparel Beauty & Personal Care Pantry & Food Products Other
South Korea B2B BNPL in Manufacturing: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
South Korea B2B BNPL in Transport and Logistics: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
South Korea B2B BNPL in Professional Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
South Korea B2B BNPL in Industrial Applications: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
South Korea B2B BNPL in Healthcare: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
South Korea B2B BNPL in Other Sectors: Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030
- Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
South Korea B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Sales Channel, 2021-2030
- Online Channel POS Channel
South Korea B2B BNPL Market Segmentation by Company Size, 2021-2030
- Small Enterprises Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises
Reasons to Buy
- Comprehensive Market Intelligence: Gain a complete understanding of South Korea's B2B Buy Now Pay Later market through core metrics including gross merchandise value, transaction volume, and average value per transaction with trend analysis covering 2021-2030. End-Use Sector Analysis: Analyze B2B BNPL adoption and spend dynamics across seven key sectors including Retail, Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics, Professional Services, Industrial Applications, Healthcare, and Other sectors with GMV, transaction volume, and average transaction value for each. Retail Product Category Deep-Dive: Access granular breakdown of B2B BNPL spend within the retail sector across seven product categories including Electronics & Accessories, Office Supplies, Cleaning Products, Fashion & Apparel, Beauty & Personal Care, Pantry & Food Products, and Other categories. Sales Channel Segmentation: Understand B2B BNPL market distribution by sales channel with dedicated analysis of Online Channel and POS Channel including market share trends and gross merchandise value forecasts for 2021-2030. Company Size Segmentation: Evaluate B2B BNPL adoption patterns by company size with market share analysis and GMV trend data segmented by Small, Medium, and Large enterprises. Data-Driven Forecasts: Access structured dataset with historical data (2021-2024) and forecast values (2025-2030) across all segments, delivered in an analytics-ready databook.
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Attachment
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South Korean B2B Buy Now Pay Later Market
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