South Korea B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2026: Market To Reach $16.22 Billion By 2030 From $6.59 Billion In 2025 - Bank-Fintech Partnerships Will Become The Dominant Operating Model

Dublin, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea B2B Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 45+ KPIs on B2B BNPL Market Size, End-Use Sectors, Retail Product Categories, Sales Channels, Company Size - Q2 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

B2B BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 29.8% on an annual basis to reach US$6.59 billion in 2025. South Korea B2B BNPL adoption continues to accelerate as businesses increasingly seek flexible payment solutions for procurement and trade transactions. The medium to long-term growth story of the B2B BNPL industry in the country remains strong. B2B BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily, recording a CAGR of 18.7% during 2026-2030. The gross merchandise value is projected to reach US$16.22 billion by 2030.

South Korea is the most advanced B2B BNPL market in Northeast Asia, driven by chaebol supply chain digitisation, progressive FSC fintech regulation enabling bank-fintech partnerships, and rapidly growing SME exports in cosmetics, food, and entertainment IP categories. Providers including Kakao Pay Business, Naver Financial, and several KOSDAQ-listed fintech companies are embedding B2B payment terms into chaebol procurement portals, e-commerce platforms, and export trade systems.

South Korea's B2B BNPL market is shaped by the Bank of Korea's digital won CBDC pilot, which may eventually provide a government-backed instant settlement layer, and by FSC regulations enabling licensed fintechs to offer bank-grade credit products in partnership with commercial banks. The K-culture export wave driving rapid growth in Korean beauty, food, and entertainment product exports has created a growing cohort of Korean SME exporters requiring trade credit solutions for international buyers. Over the next 2-4 years, bank-fintech partnerships will become the dominant operating model.

Competitive Landscape Outlook for the Next 2-4 Years



South Korea's B2B BNPL market will grow through supply chain digitisation and export finance expansion, with bank-fintech partnerships emerging as the dominant structural model.

CBDC development creates a potential inflection point for B2B BNPL settlement infrastructure. If the digital won is deployed for B2B use within the next 3 to 4 years, it will reduce settlement costs and risks for all providers.

K-culture export growth will sustain demand for cross-border B2B BNPL, with providers that develop Southeast Asian buyer underwriting capabilities positioned to capture the most valuable transactions. Chaebol supply chain consolidation with major manufacturers reducing the number of certified suppliers will concentrate B2B BNPL demand among fewer but larger and more creditworthy SME suppliers, improving portfolio credit quality for providers with established chaebol partnerships.

Key Players and New Entrants



Kakao Pay Business: The B2B financial services arm of Kakao Corp, Korea's dominant super-app platform, offering B2B payment terms through the KakaoPay payment infrastructure. Kakao Pay's large user base and merchant network provide unmatched domestic distribution for B2B product expansion.

Naver Financial: The financial services arm of Naver, Korea's dominant search and e-commerce platform, providing B2B payment terms for Naver SmartStore business sellers. Naver Financial's integration with KB Bank provides institutional funding backing.

KakaoBank: Korea's leading internet-only bank, expanding into SME lending with B2B BNPL components. KakaoBank's digital banking licence and Kakao Corp relationship provide both regulatory standing and distribution access.

Korea EXIM Bank: Although a government bank, Korea EXIM Bank's SME export financing programs compete directly with B2B BNPL for export trade finance and its digital product improvements have made it a more competitive alternative for export-focused Korean SMEs. Coupang Business: The B2B extension of Korea's leading e-commerce platform, offering embedded payment terms for suppliers within the Coupang ecosystem. Coupang's logistics data provides an additional underwriting signal unavailable to non-platform B2B BNPL providers.

Regulatory Changes



The FSS (Financial Supervisory Service) conducted an examination of digital lending practices that included B2B BNPL products, assessing affordability assessment practices, credit reporting compliance, and marketing transparency for products offered to Korean SMEs. The Bank of Korea published a CBDC pilot review in 2024 including preliminary findings on B2B settlement use cases, with a timeline for broader B2B digital won testing expected in 2025 subject to government policy decisions.

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