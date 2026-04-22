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Iran Confirms Full Preparations for World Cup Participation
(MENAFN) Iran has announced that it is fully prepared for its national football team’s participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in the United States, according to a government spokesperson.
Speaking during a televised briefing, the spokesperson stated that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has completed all necessary arrangements to ensure the team can compete effectively in the tournament. The preparations, she said, were carried out under ministerial oversight with a focus on providing adequate facilities and support for performance at the international level.
In a separate statement, she also referenced health sector figures, noting that tens of thousands of injured individuals were reportedly treated free of charge during what she described as a period of major conflict escalation.
The broader regional context remains tense following military developments earlier in the year involving strikes and counterstrikes between Iran, the United States, and Israel, which led to heightened hostilities across the Middle East. These events were followed by a temporary ceasefire and subsequent diplomatic discussions held in regional capitals, although negotiations did not immediately produce a final agreement.
Despite the instability, international football authorities have indicated that Iran is expected to participate in the World Cup, noting that the team has qualified and expressed readiness to compete. FIFA leadership has emphasized that qualification status secures participation, even as geopolitical concerns persist.
US officials have also commented on the matter, with the US president noting that while Iran’s team would be allowed entry for the tournament, questions were raised about safety and broader appropriateness given the prevailing tensions.
Speaking during a televised briefing, the spokesperson stated that the Ministry of Youth and Sports has completed all necessary arrangements to ensure the team can compete effectively in the tournament. The preparations, she said, were carried out under ministerial oversight with a focus on providing adequate facilities and support for performance at the international level.
In a separate statement, she also referenced health sector figures, noting that tens of thousands of injured individuals were reportedly treated free of charge during what she described as a period of major conflict escalation.
The broader regional context remains tense following military developments earlier in the year involving strikes and counterstrikes between Iran, the United States, and Israel, which led to heightened hostilities across the Middle East. These events were followed by a temporary ceasefire and subsequent diplomatic discussions held in regional capitals, although negotiations did not immediately produce a final agreement.
Despite the instability, international football authorities have indicated that Iran is expected to participate in the World Cup, noting that the team has qualified and expressed readiness to compete. FIFA leadership has emphasized that qualification status secures participation, even as geopolitical concerns persist.
US officials have also commented on the matter, with the US president noting that while Iran’s team would be allowed entry for the tournament, questions were raised about safety and broader appropriateness given the prevailing tensions.
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