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Israeli Soldiers Detaining Two Palestinian Brothers Sparks Outrage

Israeli Soldiers Detaining Two Palestinian Brothers Sparks Outrage


2026-04-22 09:40:40
(MENAFN) A video showing the detention and assault of two Palestinian brothers by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank has sparked widespread outrage, as stated by reports, amid ongoing tensions and repeated military raids in the area.

The incident takes place in the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, where the children are playing near their home before Israeli forces enter the area and chase them, according to reports.

Nine-year-old Abdullah Abu Alia says soldiers catch the boys and strike them on the face and legs. “We were playing and suddenly the soldiers came and chased us. One of them started hitting me… then they dragged me into their vehicles,” he says, adding that he does not understand what the soldiers are saying because they speak Hebrew.

His seven-year-old brother Mohammed says he is also beaten repeatedly and claims he is targeted because he is wearing a shirt “bearing the Palestinian flag and map.”

As stated by reports, local sources confirm that the children are playing at the time of the incident, and residents say repeated raids in the village have increased fear and tension among families.

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