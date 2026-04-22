403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Soldiers Detaining Two Palestinian Brothers Sparks Outrage
(MENAFN) A video showing the detention and assault of two Palestinian brothers by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank has sparked widespread outrage, as stated by reports, amid ongoing tensions and repeated military raids in the area.
The incident takes place in the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, where the children are playing near their home before Israeli forces enter the area and chase them, according to reports.
Nine-year-old Abdullah Abu Alia says soldiers catch the boys and strike them on the face and legs. “We were playing and suddenly the soldiers came and chased us. One of them started hitting me… then they dragged me into their vehicles,” he says, adding that he does not understand what the soldiers are saying because they speak Hebrew.
His seven-year-old brother Mohammed says he is also beaten repeatedly and claims he is targeted because he is wearing a shirt “bearing the Palestinian flag and map.”
As stated by reports, local sources confirm that the children are playing at the time of the incident, and residents say repeated raids in the village have increased fear and tension among families.
The incident takes place in the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, where the children are playing near their home before Israeli forces enter the area and chase them, according to reports.
Nine-year-old Abdullah Abu Alia says soldiers catch the boys and strike them on the face and legs. “We were playing and suddenly the soldiers came and chased us. One of them started hitting me… then they dragged me into their vehicles,” he says, adding that he does not understand what the soldiers are saying because they speak Hebrew.
His seven-year-old brother Mohammed says he is also beaten repeatedly and claims he is targeted because he is wearing a shirt “bearing the Palestinian flag and map.”
As stated by reports, local sources confirm that the children are playing at the time of the incident, and residents say repeated raids in the village have increased fear and tension among families.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment