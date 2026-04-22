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Lufthansa Scales Back Summer Flights Amid Rising Fuel Costs
(MENAFN) According to reports, German airline Lufthansa has announced plans to reduce around 20,000 short-haul flights during the summer season, citing a sharp increase in fuel costs that has rendered many routes financially unviable.
Jet fuel prices have reportedly surged to nearly double their previous levels since the onset of the US-Israel conflict with Iran, which has disrupted production and supply chains across the Middle East. As a result, multiple carriers have adjusted their operations, with some reducing flight schedules and others increasing ticket prices to offset higher expenses.
Industry analysts suggest that passengers may face additional fare hikes and further cancellations if the situation persists. The Middle East plays a central role in supplying aviation fuel, with roughly half of Europe’s imports originating from the Gulf region. Much of this fuel typically passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route that has been largely restricted following Iran’s response to recent military developments.
The rise in prices is also linked to the importance of regional refineries. For example, Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery alone accounts for a significant share of Europe’s jet fuel supply, highlighting the vulnerability of the market to disruptions in that area.
Energy experts have recently cautioned that Europe could face severe shortages of jet fuel within weeks. However, authorities and airlines in some countries have indicated that they are not currently experiencing immediate supply interruptions.
Lufthansa confirmed it would streamline its European operations while maintaining broader connectivity, especially for long-haul routes. The company emphasized that passengers would still "continue to have access to the global route network, particularly long-haul connections".
It added: "However, due to the increase in jet fuel prices, this will be achieved significantly more efficiently than before."
The airline also noted that the changes are expected to reduce fuel consumption substantially, estimating savings of "approximately 40,000 metric tons of jet fuel".
Jet fuel prices have reportedly surged to nearly double their previous levels since the onset of the US-Israel conflict with Iran, which has disrupted production and supply chains across the Middle East. As a result, multiple carriers have adjusted their operations, with some reducing flight schedules and others increasing ticket prices to offset higher expenses.
Industry analysts suggest that passengers may face additional fare hikes and further cancellations if the situation persists. The Middle East plays a central role in supplying aviation fuel, with roughly half of Europe’s imports originating from the Gulf region. Much of this fuel typically passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping route that has been largely restricted following Iran’s response to recent military developments.
The rise in prices is also linked to the importance of regional refineries. For example, Kuwait’s Al-Zour refinery alone accounts for a significant share of Europe’s jet fuel supply, highlighting the vulnerability of the market to disruptions in that area.
Energy experts have recently cautioned that Europe could face severe shortages of jet fuel within weeks. However, authorities and airlines in some countries have indicated that they are not currently experiencing immediate supply interruptions.
Lufthansa confirmed it would streamline its European operations while maintaining broader connectivity, especially for long-haul routes. The company emphasized that passengers would still "continue to have access to the global route network, particularly long-haul connections".
It added: "However, due to the increase in jet fuel prices, this will be achieved significantly more efficiently than before."
The airline also noted that the changes are expected to reduce fuel consumption substantially, estimating savings of "approximately 40,000 metric tons of jet fuel".
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