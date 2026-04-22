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The Green Planet™ Dubai lights up blue in support of Make-A-Wish UAE for World Wish Day
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 April 2026: The Green Planet™ Dubai, the region’s only indoor rainforest, will illuminate its iconic biodome from green to blue in support of Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, marking World Wish Day and creating a powerful global moment of hope and solidarity for children facing critical illnesses.
Taking place on Tuesday, 29 April, the initiative forms part of a wider humanitarian mission held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President.
As part of the initiative, the biodome will warmly welcome selected children from Make-A-Wish who wish to experience the sounds and sights of the rainforest, giving them the opportunity to explore it firsthand.
By lighting the biodome in blue, The Green Planet™ Dubai joins a collective effort to raise awareness for the foundation’s mission while encouraging the community to come together in support of a meaningful cause. In doing so, the biodome extends its role beyond a nature led attraction, using its platform to spotlight important humanitarian causes and bring the community together in support of children and families.
Observed annually on 29 April, World Wish Day marks the anniversary of the wish that inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish. Since then, the organisation has grown into a global movement, granting over 550,000 wishes worldwide, including more than 6,000 wishes in the UAE. The initiative continues to highlight the positive impact of wish fulfilment on children and their families, reinforcing the importance of community support in bringing hope to those who need it most.
Guests are invited to experience the illuminated biodome at The Green Planet™ Dubai, open daily from 10am to 6pm. UAE residents can also take advantage of a special resident rate starting from AED 129, making it an easy and memorable way to spend quality time together while exploring the rainforest.
Taking place on Tuesday, 29 April, the initiative forms part of a wider humanitarian mission held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Sheikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President.
As part of the initiative, the biodome will warmly welcome selected children from Make-A-Wish who wish to experience the sounds and sights of the rainforest, giving them the opportunity to explore it firsthand.
By lighting the biodome in blue, The Green Planet™ Dubai joins a collective effort to raise awareness for the foundation’s mission while encouraging the community to come together in support of a meaningful cause. In doing so, the biodome extends its role beyond a nature led attraction, using its platform to spotlight important humanitarian causes and bring the community together in support of children and families.
Observed annually on 29 April, World Wish Day marks the anniversary of the wish that inspired the creation of Make-A-Wish. Since then, the organisation has grown into a global movement, granting over 550,000 wishes worldwide, including more than 6,000 wishes in the UAE. The initiative continues to highlight the positive impact of wish fulfilment on children and their families, reinforcing the importance of community support in bringing hope to those who need it most.
Guests are invited to experience the illuminated biodome at The Green Planet™ Dubai, open daily from 10am to 6pm. UAE residents can also take advantage of a special resident rate starting from AED 129, making it an easy and memorable way to spend quality time together while exploring the rainforest.
currentglobal
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