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NATO Chief Praises Turkey’s Defense Industry Transformation
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte says allied defense industries can draw lessons from Türkiye, describing the country’s progress as a “defense industrial revolution,” as stated by reports.
Speaking during a visit to Aselsan, Rutte highlighted Türkiye’s rapid advances in military production and technology in recent years, saying the country offers valuable experience for other NATO members.
He emphasized that strengthening defense manufacturing and innovation is a top priority for the alliance, and said these issues will play a central role at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara in July, according to reports.
Rutte also stressed that NATO allies need to increase both ambition and output, noting that higher defense budgets alone are not enough to ensure security. He pointed to key areas such as air defense systems, drones, ammunition, radar technology, and space capabilities as essential priorities.
“Of course, we will celebrate that we are able collectively to increase the defense spending, but defense industrial production will be extremely important, because we have to do better, we have to do more, and we can learn a lot from what Türkiye is doing here,” he said, as stated by reports.
Speaking during a visit to Aselsan, Rutte highlighted Türkiye’s rapid advances in military production and technology in recent years, saying the country offers valuable experience for other NATO members.
He emphasized that strengthening defense manufacturing and innovation is a top priority for the alliance, and said these issues will play a central role at the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara in July, according to reports.
Rutte also stressed that NATO allies need to increase both ambition and output, noting that higher defense budgets alone are not enough to ensure security. He pointed to key areas such as air defense systems, drones, ammunition, radar technology, and space capabilities as essential priorities.
“Of course, we will celebrate that we are able collectively to increase the defense spending, but defense industrial production will be extremely important, because we have to do better, we have to do more, and we can learn a lot from what Türkiye is doing here,” he said, as stated by reports.
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