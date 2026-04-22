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FS-Elliott Announces Compressor Maintenance Co. As Newest Channel Partner
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- FS-Elliott Co., LLC, a leading manufacturer of oil-free, centrifugal air and gas compressors, is proud to announce Compressor Maintenance Co. as its newest authorized Channel Partner in the United States. Based in Westminster, MD, Compressor Maintenance Co. will represent FS-Elliott across Delaware and designated counties within Maryland and Pennsylvania.
This partnership brings together two experienced organizations to deliver reliable, energy-efficient centrifugal compressor solutions and comprehensive service support to customers.
Compressor Maintenance Co. is a trusted provider of compressed air system services, specializing in maintenance, repair, and system optimization. With decades of industry experience, the company supports a wide range of compressor technologies and is known for its responsive service, technical expertise, and commitment to maximizing equipment performance and uptime.
As part of the partnership, Compressor Maintenance Co. will offer a range of services to support expanded compressed air needs, including:
. New system consultation
. Centrifugal compressor maintenance and repair
. System audits and performance optimization
. Preventive maintenance programs
. Emergency service support
. Factory-trained service technicians
. OEM parts and technical support
. Compressed air system troubleshooting and diagnostics
“We are pleased to welcome Compressor Maintenance Co. as our newest channel partner,” said Mark McCarthy, Manager, Channel Development Sales at FS-Elliott. "Their strong service capabilities and dedication to customer support align well with our mission. We are confident this partnership will further enhance the value and responsiveness we deliver to our customers.”
This partnership brings together two experienced organizations to deliver reliable, energy-efficient centrifugal compressor solutions and comprehensive service support to customers.
Compressor Maintenance Co. is a trusted provider of compressed air system services, specializing in maintenance, repair, and system optimization. With decades of industry experience, the company supports a wide range of compressor technologies and is known for its responsive service, technical expertise, and commitment to maximizing equipment performance and uptime.
As part of the partnership, Compressor Maintenance Co. will offer a range of services to support expanded compressed air needs, including:
. New system consultation
. Centrifugal compressor maintenance and repair
. System audits and performance optimization
. Preventive maintenance programs
. Emergency service support
. Factory-trained service technicians
. OEM parts and technical support
. Compressed air system troubleshooting and diagnostics
“We are pleased to welcome Compressor Maintenance Co. as our newest channel partner,” said Mark McCarthy, Manager, Channel Development Sales at FS-Elliott. "Their strong service capabilities and dedication to customer support align well with our mission. We are confident this partnership will further enhance the value and responsiveness we deliver to our customers.”
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