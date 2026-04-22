Kash Patel Vs Media Storm $250M Lawsuit Over 'Drinking' Claims Explodes

FBI Director Kash Patel has filed a massive $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick over claims of excessive drinking and erratic conduct. Patel denies all allegations, calling the report false, while the publication stands firm on its explosive investigation.

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